Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Confirmed Lineups | Premier League
Liverpool face Nottingham Forest in a huge Premier League encounter at the City Ground on Tuesday and details of the confirmed lineups will appear here when they are announced approximately 75 minutes before kick-off.
The Reds come into the clash six points clear and with a game in hand over Nuno Espírito Santo's team, who have been the league's surprise outfit this season.
Forest fans are dreaming of Europe as their team sits in third, level on points, with second-placed Arsenal, on 40 points from 20 matches.
The Gunners are in action when they face North London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.
Liverpool will be looking to get back to winning ways after the disappointing 2-2 draw against Manchester United at Anfield just over a week ago.
If they can secure the victory in the Midlands, another three points would be a huge boost in their quest for the title ahead of another tricky away trip to Brentford on Saturday.
Liverpool Team
