Watch: Brentford 0-2 Liverpool Match Highlights - Nunez Injury Time Brace Sinks Bees
An injury-time brace from Darwin Nunez gave Liverpool the three points against Brentford in West London on Saturday and you can watch the match highlights here.
READ MORE: Brentford 0-2 Liverpool | Premier League - Player Ratings | Nunez Late Double Secures Points For Slot's Reds
The match appeared to be heading for a draw until the Uruguayan stepped up in the 91st minute to slot home a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross from the right after the England international had been played in by Harvey Elliott.
The 25-year-old made it 2-0 just three minutes later when Elliott found him ten yards from goal, and he took a touch before smashing the ball past Mark Flekken in the Brentford goal.
READ MORE: Brentford 0-2 Liverpool | Premier League | Man Of The Match | Late Drama At The Gtech As Nunez Seals Late Win
The victory put Arne Slot's team seven clear at the top of the Premier League table temporarily and Arsenal could only cut that by a point after they threw away a two-goal lead at home to Aston Villa in Saturday's late game.
Match Highlights
Option #1:
READ MORE: 'Best Team In The Premier League & The World' - Brentford Manager Thomas Frank On Liverpool