Arne Slot Confirms Liverpool Summer Plans After Quiet First Two Transfer Windows
Arne Slot has shed light on Liverpool's summer plans as he looks to bolster the squad he inherited from club legend Jurgen Klopp after a quiet first two transfer windows as Reds head coach.
The Reds permanently signed Italy international Federico Chiesa from Juventus last summer in an initial £10million deal while Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili will move to Anfield next summer from Valencia.
Slot has reiterated he is happy with his squad as the Reds currently lead the Premier League table with 53 points, six points above second-placed Arsenal with a game in hand at Everton, and have also reached the last 16 of the revamped Champions League.
There is still the contract issue of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold who are all now free to sign pre-contract agreements with overseas clubs, having entered the final six months of their existing deals.
The likes of Caoimhin Kelleher, Wataru Endo, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Chiesa, Harvey Elliott, Ben Doak, Tyler Morton, and Jayden Danns have also all been linked with a move away from the club while Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konate are out of contract in 2026.
Speaking about the club's lack of transfer business, Slot told Gary Lineker in an interview for BBC’s Football Focus: "Liverpool should always be competing for a league title, we should always be competing for the Champions League.
“I'm hoping I will be able to keep the club at that level.
"You don't think after 20 games we will have that many points and I wasn't expecting us to be top with the margin we have," he added.
"It's always nice to be up there, but nobody would have expected this. I'm the last person who would have expected [reigning champions Manchester] City to have such a bad run.
"I know people sometimes question this because they haven't seen us doing a lot in the transfer market in the summer and now in the winter as well. There's a reason for that - because we're happy with the squad.
"But I do know we're definitely working on strengthening in the summer.
“That would mean, in my opinion, that we will, for the upcoming years if the players keep working this hard, that we will be able to challenge for every trophy we are playing for.”
