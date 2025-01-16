Real Madrid Not Giving Up On Signing Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold This January
Liverpool are the heavy favourites to win this season's Premier League title, however, they still have concerns over the futures of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, and Virgil van Dijk.
All three players are out of contract at the end of the campaign and as it stands, they are free to speak to foreign clubs about joining as a free agent in the summer. The Reds have been attempting to extend the trio’s contracts.
However, there has been no breakthrough in negotiations. The league leaders turned down an approach from Real Madrid for Alexander-Arnold on New Year's Eve.
Arne Slot, however, could not guarantee that Alexander-Arnold will remain a Liverpool player this month. Slot said: "You can also ask me the question: ‘Are you convinced that Virgil (van Dijk) and Mo (Salah) are here next season?’
"It doesn't distract at all, it is part of the business we're in and it happens at every club at this moment. In the month of January it happens at every club in the world, people talk about: 'Will he come in? Will he go away?'
"This is part of the business we're in. It doesn't distract me at all and I don't think for the players either. I don’t think the players I have worked that was ever a Barcelona or a Real Madrid or teams like that interested in them but for the clubs that worked there were players that were in the interest of clubs that were bigger than Feyenoord now – that is not to say that Real Madrid is bigger than Liverpool, let that be clear.
"So it is a normal situation for a manager that there is interest in your players. That is an important sentence, interest in your players. So that you know you can handle the situations with interest in your players but that is not only for Trent, it is for more players."
According to Spanish outlet Marca, Real Madrid are not giving up on the idea of signing Alexander Arnold this month. The report claims that Madrid will wait for the right moment to approach Liverpool again with a formal proposal.
Alexander Arnold has made 27 appearances, scored two goals, and provided five assists for Liverpool in all competitions.
