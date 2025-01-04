Revealed: The Reason Liverpool Disregarded Manchester United Manager Ruben Amorim In Head Coach Search Last Summer
The reason why Liverpool did not pursue a move for Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim last summer when they were searching for a head coach has been revealed.
Amorim brings his struggling Red Devils to Anfield on Sunday for his first experience of the clash between the two Premier League giants, but at one stage, it looked like he could be in the home dugout.
After Jurgen Klopp announced his departure in January, the Liverpool hierarchy carefully reviewed who could be the right fit to replace the enigmatic German.
At the time, there were rumours that Sporting Lisbon's manager, Amorim, was on the shortlist, and at one point, the 39-year-old was considered the frontrunner for the role.
Richard Hughes eventually opted for Feyenoord boss Arne Slot, and based on the first six months of his tenure, it has proved to be a masterstroke.
According to the Times, Liverpool did not pursue a move for the Portuguese because there were concerns about his playing style.
When Slot was announced, it was reported that he was seen as the best fit to take over from Klopp and the squad that he left, whereas Amorim's 3-4-3 playing style may not have suited the current group of players at the Merseyside club.
The outlet also suggests that Amorim was appointed at Old Trafford despite the reservations of Sporting Director Dan Ashworth, who has since left the club after just five months in the role.
The match at Anfield kicks off at 4:30 PM on Sunday.