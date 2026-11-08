Kalshi Promo Code VIP60: Trade $25, Get $60 Bonus for Buccaneers vs. Bears Sunday Night Football

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

Grab a $60 bonus when you use the Kalshi promo code VIP60 to trade on Sunday, November 8. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers bring their league-leading rushing attack to Chicago to face the Bears in a primetime matchup that offers plenty of trading opportunities. Whether you're predicting Baker Mayfield's passing performance or betting on the Buccaneers' ground game dominance, this welcome offer gives you extra capital to explore prediction market promos on one of the week's biggest games.

How the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Works for the Buccaneers vs. Bears Game

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 delivers a $60 bonus when you complete qualifying trades. You'll need to deposit at least $10 and settle $25 in trades within seven days of registration to unlock your bonus. The beauty of this offer is that your bonus applies regardless of whether your trades on the Buccaneers vs. Bears game win or lose, giving you genuine trading capital to explore the platform's markets.

Here are the key terms you should know before claiming this offer:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify

Enter code VIP60 during registration to activate the bonus

Complete identity verification with a government-issued ID

Deposit a minimum of $10 to your account

Settle at least $25 in trades within seven days of signing up

Your $60 bonus credits within seven days and must be used within that timeframe

The bonus applies to all available markets, including the Buccaneers vs. Bears matchup

For example, if you trade $25 on whether the Buccaneers will rush for over 150 yards and that trade settles, you'll receive your $60 bonus regardless of the outcome. You could then use that bonus to trade on Caleb Williams' passing yards or the total points scored in Sunday's game.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Promo Code Bonus Before Sunday Night Football

Claiming your bonus takes just a few minutes, and you'll be ready to trade on the Buccaneers vs. Bears game by Sunday. Follow these steps to get started:

Create your Kalshi account: Visit the Kalshi sign-up page and enter your email, phone number, and Social Security Number. Make sure you enter the promo code VIP60 during registration to activate your bonus eligibility. Complete identity verification: Kalshi requires Know Your Customer verification before you can trade. Submit a photo of your government-issued ID and confirm your personal details to pass this security check. Fund your account: Add at least $10 to your Kalshi wallet using a debit card or other supported payment method. Deposit enough to cover your $25 in qualifying trades. Place your first trade on the game: Browse Kalshi's markets and select a contract related to the Buccaneers vs. Bears matchup. You could trade on rushing yards, passing performance, or game outcomes. Once you settle $25 in trades, your $60 bonus will be credited to your account. Use your bonus: After your bonus posts, you have seven days to deploy it across any available markets on the platform.

Ready to start trading? Learn more by reading our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how this platform stacks up against the competition.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.