Kalshi Promo Code VIP60: Trade $25, Get $60 Bonus for Georgia vs. Ole Miss
*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.
Claim a $60 bonus with the Kalshi promo code VIP60 this Saturday, November 7, and trade on Georgia vs. Ole Miss. The offer requires a minimum $10 deposit and $25 in qualifying trades to unlock your bonus, regardless of trade outcomes. This welcome offer is available to new users and provides more value than typical prediction market promos from competitors. Start trading on this massive SEC matchup today.
How the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Works for Georgia vs. Ole Miss
The Kalshi promo code VIP60 delivers a $60 trading bonus when you meet simple requirements. You must be at least 18 years old, a new Kalshi user, and enter the code during registration. After depositing a minimum of $10, complete $25 in trades within seven days to unlock your bonus, which you can then use across any available market, including Saturday's Georgia vs. Ole Miss matchup.
Here are the key terms you should know:
- Minimum deposit of $10 required to qualify
- Complete at least $25 in trades within seven days of registration
- Bonus is awarded regardless of whether your trades win or lose
- Your $60 bonus credit must be used within seven days of being granted
- Identity verification through KYC is required before trading
- Code VIP60 must be entered at signup to receive the bonus
Imagine trading $25 on Georgia's defense to hold Ole Miss under 20 points. Whether that trade settles in your favor or not, you still unlock the full $60 bonus to deploy on additional Georgia vs. Ole Miss markets. You could then use those bonus funds to trade on total points, individual player performance, or any other available contract related to Saturday's game.
How to Claim Your Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Bonus Before Saturday
Claiming your $60 bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up and start trading on Georgia vs. Ole Miss:
- Create your account: Visit Kalshi's signup page and enter your email, phone number, and the promo code VIP60. Provide your Social Security Number and residential address as part of the registration process.
- Complete identity verification: Submit a government-issued ID and a selfie to verify your identity. This Know Your Customer process is standard for regulated prediction markets and typically completes within minutes.
- Deposit funds: Add at least $10 to your account using a supported payment method like PayPal or a debit card. This deposit funds your trading wallet.
- Trade on Georgia vs. Ole Miss: Place trades totaling at least $25 on any available contracts related to Saturday's game. Your trades can target Georgia's defense, Ole Miss's offense, final score, or any other available market.
- Unlock your bonus: Once your $25 in trades settle, Kalshi credits your $60 bonus to your account. Use it immediately on additional Georgia vs. Ole Miss trades or any other prediction market.
For a detailed comparison of prediction market platforms, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see how Kalshi stacks up against the competition.
Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
Kyle is a prediction markets specialist at Sports Illustrated, where he delivers clear, unbiased platform reviews and insightful trading content to help new and experienced traders make informed decisions. His goal is to give SI readers the knowledge they need to navigate the evolving prediction market industry with confidence. Kyle joined SI in 2024, bringing a strong editorial background and a lifelong passion for sports. Before joining SI, he covered major professional teams including the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Celtics for FanSided, where he developed his skills in sports reporting, analysis, and content creation. His journalism experience helps him approach prediction market coverage with accuracy, balance, and attention to detail. Kyle regularly trades sports prediction markets, primarily in the NFL, NBA, MLB, and soccer. Kalshi, Polymarket, and Novig are among the platforms he uses most, giving him firsthand experience with different market structures, trading tools, and app navigation. His previous experience with traditional sports betting also gives him perspective on how prediction markets compare with sportsbooks and how the two products differ for sports fans. For Kyle, sports trading adds another layer of engagement to the games he already enjoys watching, combining his interest in sports with research, market analysis, and strategic decision-making.