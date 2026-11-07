Kalshi Promo Code VIP60: Trade $25, Get $60 Bonus for Georgia vs. Ole Miss

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

Claim a $60 bonus with the Kalshi promo code VIP60 this Saturday, November 7, and trade on Georgia vs. Ole Miss. The offer requires a minimum $10 deposit and $25 in qualifying trades to unlock your bonus, regardless of trade outcomes. This welcome offer is available to new users and provides more value than typical prediction market promos from competitors. Start trading on this massive SEC matchup today.

How the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Works for Georgia vs. Ole Miss

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 delivers a $60 trading bonus when you meet simple requirements. You must be at least 18 years old, a new Kalshi user, and enter the code during registration. After depositing a minimum of $10, complete $25 in trades within seven days to unlock your bonus, which you can then use across any available market, including Saturday's Georgia vs. Ole Miss matchup.

Here are the key terms you should know:

Minimum deposit of $10 required to qualify

Complete at least $25 in trades within seven days of registration

Bonus is awarded regardless of whether your trades win or lose

Your $60 bonus credit must be used within seven days of being granted

Identity verification through KYC is required before trading

Code VIP60 must be entered at signup to receive the bonus

Imagine trading $25 on Georgia's defense to hold Ole Miss under 20 points. Whether that trade settles in your favor or not, you still unlock the full $60 bonus to deploy on additional Georgia vs. Ole Miss markets. You could then use those bonus funds to trade on total points, individual player performance, or any other available contract related to Saturday's game.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Bonus Before Saturday

Claiming your $60 bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up and start trading on Georgia vs. Ole Miss:

Create your account: Visit Kalshi's signup page and enter your email, phone number, and the promo code VIP60. Provide your Social Security Number and residential address as part of the registration process. Complete identity verification: Submit a government-issued ID and a selfie to verify your identity. This Know Your Customer process is standard for regulated prediction markets and typically completes within minutes. Deposit funds: Add at least $10 to your account using a supported payment method like PayPal or a debit card. This deposit funds your trading wallet. Trade on Georgia vs. Ole Miss: Place trades totaling at least $25 on any available contracts related to Saturday's game. Your trades can target Georgia's defense, Ole Miss's offense, final score, or any other available market. Unlock your bonus: Once your $25 in trades settle, Kalshi credits your $60 bonus to your account. Use it immediately on additional Georgia vs. Ole Miss trades or any other prediction market.

For a detailed comparison of prediction market platforms, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see how Kalshi stacks up against the competition.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.