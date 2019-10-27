Newcastle 1-1 Wolves: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Jonny Snatches Point Against 10-Man Magpies

Newcastle United threw away a one-goal lead at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, where a mistake from Martin Dúbravka allowed Jonny Otto to cancel out Jamaal Lascelles' first-half opener.

Thwarted chances on the counter-attack or tame long-range efforts the story of the opening 35 minutes, but Newcastle captain Lascelles gave his side a deserved lead just before half-time with a towering header after the ball was recycled from a corner.

Wolves took control of the game after the break and eventually found an equaliser through Jonny, who reacted the quickest after Martin Dúbravka fumbled the ball when he attempted to clear a cross from Matt Doherty.

Things went from bad to worse for Newcastle when homegrown hero Sean Longstaff was shown a straight red card for a high tackle on Rúben Neves.





But Steve Bruce's side survived late pressure to hold on for a share of the points and extend their unbeaten run at St. James' Park to four games.





Newcastle United

Key Talking Point

With the joint-worst record in front of goal heading into the match, it was clear that Newcastle's ability to score would be their biggest hurdle against Wolves.

That was something which was made even more apparent when Miguel Almirón's early shot from six yards out actually went in the opposite direction to Rui Patrício's net.

Missed chances from Almirón and Allan Saint-Maximin, as well as a lack of efforts from Joelinton, meant that club captain Lascelles had to come to the rescue with a stunning first-half header, with what felt like the entire city taking a collective sigh of relief.

Both Almirón and Saint-Maximin continued to cause problems throughout the match which will be a huge bonus for Steve Bruce, but with Newcastle unable to hold onto their lead, a lack of end product from either player is once again showing in the table.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Dubravka (6); Yedlin (6), Fernandez (7), Lascelles (8), Clark (6), Willems (7); Almiron (7), M. Longstaff (8), S. Longstaff (7), Saint-Maximin (8*); Joelinton (5).

Substitutes: Shelvey (6), Atsu (6), Gayle (N/A).

Star Man

He didn't get himself on the scoresheet, but summer signing Allan Saint-Maximin caused all sorts of problems for Wolves' defenders.

The 22-year-old offered a huge threat in behind Wolves' back three, while Saint-Maximin also impressed by dropping deeper and carrying the ball through midfield to support Joelinton and Miguel Almirón.

Saint-Maximin will be desperate to open his account for the Magpies sooner rather than later, but he's forming a strong partnership with Jetro Willems down Newcastle's left which, in an attacking sense at least, will be a headache for every team in the league.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Key Talking Point

Against a side who have had just two shots on target in their last three games prior to kick-off, Wolves didn't take the game by the scruff of the neck like many fans had hoped for and instead showcased exactly what's meant by a 'Europa League hangover'.

Newcastle United matched Wolves punch for punch throughout the first half, while the visitors just couldn't find a way through their opponents when the pendulum swung the way of Nuno Espírito Santo's side.

A mistake from Martin Dúbravka gifted Jonny his second goal in a Wolves shirt, while even when Newcastle were reduced to 10 players, the visitors struggled to create any real goalscoring chances even with a numerical advantage.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Patricio (6); Dendoncker (5), Coady (6), Saiss (7); Doherty (7), Moutinho (5), Neves (5), Jonny (7); Traore (8*), Jimenez (6), Jota (5).

Substitutes: Neto (6), Vinagre (6).

Star Man

While Newcastle's speed merchant caused problems at one end of the pitch, it was Wolves' Adama Traoré who came the closest to getting Wanderers back into the match at St. James' Park.

The former Barcelona academy star has been a standout player in the Premier League this season, and while his technical ability is starting to shine through after four years in England, it's still Traoré's pace and power which is wreaking having in the top flight.

Traoré couldn't make the difference like he did earlier this season against Manchester City, but the 23-year-old came closer than anyone to breaking through Newcastle's defence and is finally starting to look like the player for Wolves to build their squad around.

Looking Ahead

While most sides will be looking ahead to mid-week in the Carabao Cup, Newcastle United will be given a full week's rest ahead of their trip to West Ham next weekend.

Wolves, meanwhile, prepare for their third of four away games across all competitions in the Carabao Cup against Aston Villa. Nuno Espírito Santo's side then face a trip to Arsenal, a team they haven't beaten on the road since 1980.

