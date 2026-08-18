2026–27 FPL: The Best Squad for Gameweek 1

After weeks of tinkering, ever-changing drafts and captaincy conundrums, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers will have to finalize their Gameweek 1 squads this Friday.

Arsenal vs. Coventry City kicks off the new season on Aug. 21 and rosters must be locked in place by 6:30 p.m. BST (1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT). As the deadline looms large, a familiar blend of excitement and trepidation builds in mini-leagues across the globe.

There are some significant dilemmas that managers must overcome before the opening round begins, from best premium picks to the essential budget enablers. Unfortunately, time is running out.

With that in mind, here’s a helping hand. This is Sports Illustrated’s best FPL squad for GW1 and beyond.

Goalkeepers

Antonín Kinský is now first-choice at Tottenham Hotspur. | IMAGO/Sportimage

There are a few schools of thought when it comes to goalkeeper selection in FPL. There’s the set-and-forget strategy, which involves choosing one fixture-proof goalkeeper and a cheap £4.0m enabler who rarely plays. Arsenal’s David Raya (£6.0m) is the best choice for this particular approach.

However, another strategy involves rotating two cheaper stoppers with complementary fixtures, and that’s arguably the better option to start the season.

The most popular pairing right now is undoubtedly Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Antonín Kinský (£4.5m), who is now the club’s first-choice, and the reliable Bart Verbruggen (£4.5m) of Brighton & Hove Albion.

Selecting the starter for GW1 is tougher, however, with Kinský facing Brentford (A) and Verbruggen playing Aston Villa (H).

Defenders

Riccardo Calafiori can offer immense value. | Alex Pantling/The FA/Getty Images

After a massive price-hike for the new season, everybody’s favorite 2025–26 defender, Arsenal’s Gabriel (£8.0m), is no longer an automatic pick. Managers are instead turning to his teammates in the division’s strongest defense, with left back Riccardo Calafiori (£5.5m) the standout candidate with his attacking potential—evidenced by a goal in last weekend’s Community Shield.

Of course, the Italian’s minutes are not guaranteed with Piero Hincapié (£5.5m) lurking, and that could potentially push managers toward Cristhian Mosquera (£5.5m) or Ben White (£5.5m), who will start GW1 and beyond due to injuries in Mikel Arteta’s backline.

To afford premium midfielders and forwards—we’ll get to them—sacrifices need to be made in the backline. Still, Manchester United center back Harry Maguire (£5.0m) is a fantastic option with his goal threat, defensive contribution (DefCon) potential and strong early fixtures. Games against newly-promoted Hull City (A) and Ipswich Town (H) open the campaign.

Nottingham Forest defenders were not particularly inspiring options last term, but the arrival of Oliver Glasner adds value. The Austrian coach will play with wing-backs at the City Ground, making Ola Aina (£4.5m) an attractive proposition in a more advanced role. A start against Leeds United (H) is promising, even if tougher fixtures follow.

There are a number of other enticing cheap options, but Trai Hume (£4.5m) stands out at Sunderland. Starting with Ipswich (A) and Fulham (H), the fullback has actually been playing on the wing during preseason, even scoring in back-to-back friendlies against Lens and Rennes.

Bench boosting in GW1 or GW2 is a popular strategy, meaning many managers will need guaranteed starters. Ipswich summer signing Issa Diop (£4.0m) is a great enabler for the opening week, but not a viable candidate for GW2 and GW3 when he faces Man Utd (A) and Liverpool (H).

Midfielders

Bruno Fernandes was exceptional last season. | Steve Bardens/Getty Images

After 235 points across last season, Man Utd skipper Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m) is an absolutely essential pick—and an excellent candidate for the armband in GW1 and GW2. The assist king might have missed two penalties in preseason, but he will still deliver guaranteed points next season with a flurry of goal contributions.

With successive games against promoted opposition, doubling up on United attacking options feels necessary. Bryan Mbeumo (£8.0m) is well-priced and should start next term as a striker under Michael Carrick due to an injury to Benjamin Šeško (£7.0m). He’s scored three and assisted one in preseason, while he also delivered 148 points last term.

Liverpool should be an exciting watch under Andoni Iraola and the club’s 2025–26 Player of the Season is the prime pick. Dominik Szoboszlai (£7.0m) might be playing in a deeper role next term, but he’s on set-piece duty—potentially penalties with Mohamed Salah gone—and is a DefCon machine. The midfielder is a nailed-on starter and should play 90 minutes every week.

Our other midfield selections aren’t quite as glamorous, but they’re still interesting options. Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye (£6.0m) is cheaper than many expected and should be on penalties, with 128 points scored across last season. He faces Crystal Palace (H), who are under new management and have struggled in preseason, in GW1.

Brighton’s Pascal Groß (£5.5m) should earn plenty of minutes next season and is one of the club’s chief creators under Fabian Hürzeler. He finished last season with 78 points from 19 matches.

Forwards

Erling Haaland is a record £15.5m. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

An underwhelming Community Shield display shouldn’t dissuade managers from choosing Erling Haaland (£15.5m). The Manchester City striker always starts campaigns in exceptional form and that appears unlikely to change under Enzo Maresca. With Bournemouth (H) up first, followed by Palace (A) and Coventry (H), the Norwegian remains an absolute must despite his record-high price tag.

Those going without Haaland will live in fear during GW1, as will those who snub Chelsea striker João Pedro (£7.5m). After seven goals in preseason under new boss Xabi Alonso and with the Blues not in Europe next season, the Brazilian is a steal at his starting price. He scored 15 Premier League goals last term and should benefit from playing in a more offensive-minded side.

There are an abundance of well-priced forwards this season, with Brian Brobbey (£6.0m), Igor Jesus (£6.0m) and Evanilson (£6.0m) all intriguing picks. However, Leeds United’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m) is arguably the best option, with the England international managing five goal involvements in preseason and 14 league goals last season.

Sports Illustrated’s FPL Squad for Gameweek 1

Player Price GW1 Opponent GK: Antonín Kinský (TOT) £4.5m Brentford (A) GK: Bart Verbruggen (BHA) £4.5m Aston Villa (H) DEF: Riccardo Calafiori (ARS) £5.5m Coventry (H) DEF: Harry Maguire (MUN) £5.0m Hull (A) DEF: Ola Aina (NFO) £4.5m Leeds (H) DEF: Trai Hume (SUN) £4.5m Ipswich (A) DEF: Issa Diop (IPS) £4.0m Sunderland (H) MID: Bruno Fernandes (MUN) £12.0m Hull (A) MID: Bryan Mbeumo (MUN) £8.0m Hull (A) MID: Dominik Szoboszlai (LIV) £7.0m Newcastle (A) MID: Iliman Ndiaye (EVE) £6.0m Crystal Palace (H) MID: Pascal Groß (BHA) £5.5m Aston Villa (H) FOR: Erling Haaland (MCI) £15.5m Bournemouth (H) FOR: João Pedro (CHE) £7.5m Fulham (A) FOR: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (LEE) £6.0m Nottingham Forest (A)