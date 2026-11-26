The global soccer calendar becomes increasingly congested with each passing year, as more matches are crammed in at any and every opportunity.

FIFA’s desire to bolster its bank balance has been largely—although not solely—responsible for the increase in games, as evidenced by last summer’s expanded World Cup. The tournament, staged across North America, boasted 48 teams for the first time ever, which is a sizeable upgrade on the 32 nations competing at previous editions.

More fixtures increases the physical demands on players, and, naturally, results in a greater number of injuries among soccer’s elite. The proof is already out there, with many of the World Cup’s leading performers having sustained serious fitness problems since the competition’s conclusion.

With that in mind, here are 10 stars who have suffered long-term setbacks off the back of the World Cup.

Harry Kane

Harry Kane (right) will miss the rest of the calendar year—at least. | Stefan Matzke/sampics/Getty Images

It’s been a month of contrasting emotions for Harry Kane. After scooping the Ballon d’Or in late October and being further rewarded with a new and lucrative Bayern Munich contract earlier this month, the 33-year-old suffered a worrying injury on his return from the November international break.

Kane tore his ankle ligaments during Bayern’s first match back, an underwhelming 1–1 draw with Köln, and is now staring at several months on the sidelines after undergoing surgery.

It’s little surprise to see Kane’s body break down after such an exhausting 18 months. The striker played five matches at the Club World Cup in 2025—another unnecessary FIFA expansion—and then made 51 appearances for Bayern the following season. There was another eight matches at the World Cup as England secured third place, and he had already turned out in 22 matches for club and country this season before his ankle injury.

Désiré Doué

Désiré Doué will sit out the rest of the season. | Maria Jose Segovia/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images

Just several weeks on from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s devastating ACL injury, fellow Paris Saint-Germain forward Désiré Doué has been struck down by the same issue. Suffered during last weekend’s 3–2 win over OGC Nice, the Frenchman will now miss the remainder of the 2026–27 campaign, which could have a dramatic impact on PSG’s chances of a third straight Champions League crown.

Unlike Kvaratskhelia, who was absent from the World Cup as Georgia failed to qualify, Doué was an integral member of the France roster that finished fourth. Sandwiched in between 55 PSG appearances across the last year-and-a-half were eight outings with Les Bleus in North America, although only four were starts.

A cruel setback for an attacker in utterly electric form.

Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka is still on the sidelines. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

After winning the title with Arsenal last season, reaching the Carabao Cup and Champions League finals and claiming bronze with England at the World Cup, Bukayo Saka finally succumbed to an outrageous workload during October’s European tie at Bayern Munich.

The winger lasted just 10 minutes before hobbling off in visible discomfort after an innocuous injury, which was later revealed to be a fairly serious thigh problem.

Saka has now been out of action for a month and will need another four weeks in the treatment room at the very least. It’s proven a sizeable blow for Arsenal, who are sorely missing the creativity and efficiency he offers in attack.

William Saliba

William Saliba has recently returned to the fold. | Vince Mignott/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images

William Saliba couldn’t even make it through the World Cup unscathed. The central defender suffered a long-term back injury in France’s semifinal defeat to Spain, resulting in his absence from the entirety of Arsenal’s preseason campaign and the first two-and-a-half months of the competitive season.

The Gunners have been naturally cautious with Saliba’s reintegration. He’s yet to feature for the senior side despite three appearances in the matchday squad, with his steady reintroduction aided by the impressive form of summer signing Ezri Konsa.

Moisés Caicedo

Moisés Caicedo has barely played this season. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Rather than one long-term injury, Moisés Caicedo’s campaign has been littered with persistent setbacks. The midfielder, who represented Ecuador at the World Cup, has been restricted to just eight appearances due to ongoing issues with his calf, and he’s back on the sidelines after being withdrawn early in Chelsea’s dismal 4–1 defeat to Leeds United last time out.

An ever-present for the Blues and his national team since the beginning of the 2023–24 season, an intensely packed schedule has finally taken its toll. He’s already missed more matches this term (nine) than in the previous five campaigns combined (four).

Reece James

Reece James simply can’t avoid injuries. | Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

If there was one player likely to be crocked by a stacked World Cup campaign, it’s Reece James.

The injury-prone Chelsea captain has seen his career blighted by regular and destructive fitness issues, and he managed just six appearances under Xabi Alonso before being forced to undergo knee surgery in mid-October. The right back’s latest ailment will keep him out of action for another two months.

Chelsea had sensibly managed James’s minutes last season, allowing him a relatively injury-free year. He played 39 times under a series of different coaches, which was his highest appearance total since the 2021–22 campaign. But it’s always only a matter of time before another injury halts his progress.

Antoine Semenyo

Antoine Semenyo played at his first World Cup with Ghana. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Antoine Semenyo’s World Cup campaign wasn’t particularly long—Ghana only made it to the round of 32—but it could have been a factor in the injury suffered in mid-October. Another to succumb to a knee injury, the Manchester City winger is yet to return, with a comeback penciled in for December.

Semenyo had a busy 2025–26 campaign, making 48 appearances for Bournemouth and the Cityzens—his highest appearance total since the 2020–21 season. There’s perhaps little surprise the 26-year-old’s legs struggled to cope with the added workload.

Amad Diallo

Amad Diallo missed the start of the season. | Miguel Lemos/Soccrates/Getty Images

Manchester United were without Amad Diallo for their struggles during the opening two months of the campaign, with the winger sidelined with an ankle injury until after the September-October international period. An extra four matches with Côte d’Ivoire at the World Cup will hardly have helped his condition ahead of the new campaign.

The Ivorian has had regular issues with his fitness since arriving at Old Trafford, missing lengthy spells during the 2023–24 and 2024–25 campaigns. Thankfully for United, he’s been available ever since returning from his most recent setback.

Manuel Neuer

Manuel Neuer is currently out of action. | Sebastian El-Saqqa/firo sportphoto/Getty Images

Perhaps coming out of international retirement for one final World Cup wasn’t Manuel Neuer’s best idea. The 40-year-old and his Germany teammates were sent packing prematurely, exiting at the hands of Paraguay in the round of 32, and now the goalkeeper has suffered a serious injury with Bayern.

Neuer sustained a partial tendon tear in his right foot during the win over Mainz earlier this month, having already missed the previous two Bundesliga games with a foot issue. Reports have suggested he won’t return until 2027, meaning he will keep Kane company in Bayern’s treatment room.

Ismael Saïbari

Ismael Saïbari will spend some time on the sidelines. | EyesWideOpen/Getty Images

Bayern’s injury curse isn’t limited to Kane and Neuer, with summer signing Ismael Saïbari also on the sidelines at present. The Morocco international was bought off the back of an incredible World Cup campaign, during which he scored in each of the nation’s group stage matches, but he suffered a cruel ankle injury in Der Klassiker on Halloween.

Saibari’s issue is almost identical to Kane’s, meaning he will also spend several months out of action. That’s a considerable issue for Bayern considering the former PSV Eindhoven star was recruited as cover for the Ballon d’Or winner, with Vincent Kompany now forced into a creative solution in the No. 9 position.