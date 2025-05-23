4 Potential Replacements for Rodrygo at Real Madrid
Should Rodrygo leave Real Madrid this summer, there are several players primed to take his place on the right wing.
As the summer transfer window rapidly approaches, Rodrygo has been at the center of transfer speculation. The winger put together a lackluster end to his 2024–25 season in which he managed just one goal in his final 22 appearances.
With several Premier League clubs, including Chelsea and Arsenal, knocking at his door, Rodrygo could find himself on his way out of the Spanish capital, leaving a gaping hole on Real Madrid’s right wing. Xabi Alonso, who is in line to take over the biggest club in the world, would have to quickly find a replacement for the Brazilian ahead of his debut season in charge.
Here’s four potential replacements for Rodrygo in the event the two-time Champions League winner leaves the club.
4. Gonzalo García
Gonzalo García is the first in line from Real Madrid Castilla to make a first-team charge should Rodrygo transfer. The 21-year-old only has four senior appearances to his name, but he already bagged a goal and an assist in that span.
García was only on the pitch for eight minutes before he scored a 93rd minute winner against Leganés to send Los Blancos to the Copa del Rey semifinals. He also set up Jude Bellingham’s insurance goal in Real Madrid’s 2–0 victory over Sevilla.
Although the Spaniard is a natural left winger, he has experience playing on the right and delivering in big moments. García could take his game to the next level if given the time to develop under Alonso.
3. Brahim Díaz
Brahim Díaz has a history of filling in for Rodrygo on Real Madrid’s right wing. Whenever the Brazilian is injured or suspended, it is typically Díaz taking his place in the starting XI.
Díaz bagged six goals and seven assists this season while Rodrygo managed 13 goals and 10 assists. The Morocco international, though, played over 1,000 minutes less than his teammate.
Should Real Madrid want an internal, experienced replacement for Rodrygo, then Díaz is the natural option. His goal against Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League knockout phase playoffs proved he can deliver on the biggest of stages when given enough time and opportunity.
2. Franco Mastantuono
Real Madrid could always turn to the transfer market to find a new right winger. The club is reportedly focused on bringing in young players to set the team up for long-term success. One of the players Los Blancos have their eye on is 17-year-old Franco Mastantuono.
The Argentine has enjoyed a stellar season for River Plate. In his last 12 starts alone, he recorded four goals and four assists. Mastantuono is a natural right winger who could develop his game under Alonso. He is also versatile enough to play as a No. 10.
The club reportedly held a virtual meeting with the teenager’s agents, but no deal was made. If Real Madrid want to bring Mastantuono to the Spanish capital, they will have to pay his €45 million (£37.8 million; $51.3 million) release clause.
1. Arda Güler
The likeliest replacement for Rodrygo is Arda Güler. The 20-year-old had flashes of brilliance in his first two seasons at Real Madrid, but was never fully awarded the opportunity to break into Carlo Ancelotti’s XI.
Still, despite his limited minutes this season in particular, Güler has recorded five goals and nine assists across all competitions. The Turkey international created the goal that sent Real Madrid to the Copa del Rey final and then scored the winner against Getafe a few weeks later. He then bagged another assist in the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona before putting in a MOTM performance against Celta Vigo.
The Turkey international’s vision and clinical passing make him the perfect candidate for Rodrygo’s position. Once you factor in his spectacular left foot, it seems only a matter of time before he earns a more permanent place in Real Madrid’s attack.