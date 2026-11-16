Declan Rice is set to sign a fresh contract that will see the all-world midfielder continue at Arsenal until 2031.

Rice recently teased he was close to signing a new deal with Arsenal, and on Monday The Athletic reported that an agreement between parties has been reached and the 27-year-old midfielder will sign a five-year extension imminently.

According to Sky Sports, negotiations between Rice and Arsenal have been ongoing for months, and finally a verbal agreement has been reached. The report also states that the new deal will put Rice’s salary in line with the club’s highest earner, Bukayo Saka, who reportedly earns in the region of £300,000 ($402,000).

Like in Rice’s case, Saka signed a five-year deal earlier this year and is another example of how proactive Arsenal have been recently in their efforts to reward the key figures of their project. Manager Mikel Arteta signed a fresh long-term contract over the summer, just a year after star center back William Saliba inked a five-year deal of his own.

With the future of those core pillars already secured, Rice seemed like the obvious candidate to be the next in line. Now, Arsenal have followed that same formula to ensure Rice spends the entirety of his prime years in north London.

Declan Rice’s Well-Earned Arsenal Contract Renewal

Declan Rice played a crucial role in Arsenal’s Premier League triumph a season ago. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Ever since Arsenal broke their transfer record spending north of $137.5 million (£105 million) to sign Rice from West Ham in the summer of 2023, the Englishman has performed exactly how a player that merited such a price tag should—which is uncommon.

Rice instantly became a crucial part of Mikel Arteta’s side and blossomed into one of the best central midfielders in the world. The England international has been the midfield anchor of the best defensive side in Europe, but his influence can be felt all over the pitch. Despite not being an attacking midfielder, he has racked up 22 goals and 36 assists in 173 games for the Gunners.

Last season, Arsenal lifted the Premier League title for the first time in 22 years and reached the Champions League final for the first time in two decades. In the club’s most successful season of the 21st century, Rice was named Arsenal’s player of the season for the second year in a row.

He has also blossomed into one of the team’s undisputed dressing room leaders, and although Martin Ødegaard remains Arsenal skipper, Rice is very much the team’s captain without the armband—although he’s worn it multiple times when the Norwegian playmaker hasn’t been on the pitch.

“I’m a player that always sets myself targets, always pushes for more,” Rice said on the eve of England’s victory over Spain. “I’ve always been stable in the clubs I'm at. The new contract is hopefully on the horizon soon.

“I’m extremely lucky I’m at a club like Arsenal where the manager shows me so much trust. I have so many teammates who put so much energy and effort into me. I’m extremely lucky that I don’t have to worry about that stuff. It makes playing football a lot easier.”

Arsenal Reach Fresh Jurriën Timber Deal—Report

Jurrien Timber is a key cog in Arsenal’s elite defense. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Rice and Arsenal striking a deal on a contract renewal stole the major headlines, but on the same day, it was also announced that versatile defender Jurriën Timber is also putting pen to paper on a new deal to stay in north London.

According to The Athletic, the 25-year-old Dutchman has agreed to sign a long-term contract renewal with improved terms to commit his future to Arsenal—the precise length remains undisclosed. Like Rice, Timber joined Arsenal in the summer of 2023 and had just 18 months left on his original contract.

Timber’s Arsenal career got off to a nightmare start after a torn ACL forced him to miss almost the entirety of his debut season. Although the Netherlands international has suffered multiple fitness setbacks since, he has been one of Arteta’s most trusted defenders whenever available.

The Dutchman’s ability to play all over the backline has been exploited at Arsenal. He’s played 30 Premier League matches in each of the last two seasons, helping the the Gunners solidify the stoutest defense in all of European soccer.

It‘s clear that Arsenal are keen to keep the core that has turned them into the best team in England, on a mission to establish a dynastic side. Agreeing to fresh contracts with Rice and Timber is the latest example of Arsenal’s strategy.