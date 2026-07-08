Report: Arsenal Close to Finalizing Surprise Free Agent Signing

Arsenal are reportedly putting the finishing touches on a deal to sign former Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

Mesilier will land at the Emirates Stadium as a free agent following the conclusion of his seven-year stint with Leeds,The Athletic state, pending the successful completion of a medical. The 26-year-old will become Arsenal’s second permanent signing of the summer, with the Gunners having already triggered the option to make Piero Hincapié’s loan from Bayer Leverkusen permanent.

Meslier spent six of his seven seasons as the starter at Elland Road, helping Leeds to two promotions, and also boasts over 100 games of Premier League experience.

However, he dramatically fell down the pecking order in 2025–26, as Karl Darlow assumed the role of starting goalkeeper. The Frenchman didn’t play a single minute of senior football for the Whites, and was instead consigned to playing with the club’s U-21s.

Why Arsenal Want to Sign Illan Meslier

Illan Meslier last played for Leeds during preseason last summer. | Scott Llewellyn/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

It’s clear that three-time Premier League Golden Glove award winner David Raya will continue as Arsenal’s starter in goal for the foreseeable future. But Meslier’s signing gives Arsenal flexibility in their goalkeeper depth chart.

According to various reports, Meslier arrival would allow Arsenal and England U-21 goalkeeper Tommy Setford to leave the club on loan. The 20 year old shot-stopper has plenty of potential but Arsenal agree that him getting consistent playing time at a more competitive level is needed for his development, per The Athletic.

The experienced Kepa Arrizabalaga is currently Raya’s backup, but although he has two years remaining in his contract, Sky Sports recently suggested that the Spaniard could be open to the opportunity of being a starter at a club elsewhere.

Meslier will take the role of the Gunners’s third-choice goalkeeper upon arrival, but if Arrizabalaga were to leave the club, the Frenchman could serve as Raya’s backup in 2026–27.

Although his career never quite blossomed the way many expected when he burst into the scene with Leeds, Meslier does offer Mikel Arteta’s side experience and the Gunners have moved quickly to sign a player whose only costing will come in the form of his wages.

Arsenal’s Other Transfer Business

Mikel Arteta’s not resting on his laurels. | Marvin Ibo Guengoer/GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Arsenal may have finally climbed the Premier League mountain, ending 22 years of hurt in the process, but Arteta’s got plans to turn over the playing squad and ensure continued growth.

Various wide forwards have been linked to joining, including Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola, and money for incomings is expected to be generated through player sales. Leandro Trossard is on the cusp of joining Turkish giants Beşiktaş in a deal worth an initial £17.1 million ($22.9 million), while offers are expected to be listened to for Gabriel Jesus, Fábio Vieira, Reiss Nelson and potentially even teenage star Ethan Nwaneri.

Christian Nørgaard may also be allowed to move on, but his departure would likely force Arsenal back into the market for further depth—especially as the majority of the playing squad as been away at the World Cup this summer and won’t have much time off before the new season begins.

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