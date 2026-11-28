Liverpool may have secured their second Premier League title in 2024–25, but there’s no doubt that Arsenal vs. Manchester City has been the competition’s defining rivalry since Jürgen Klopp left Merseyside.

The upstart Gunners threatened to disrupt City’s dominance over the division in 2022–23 before collapsing down the stretch as Pep Guardiola’s side eventually secured the treble. A fierce title race ensued the following season, where just a single blemish from Arsenal proved fatal as City conquered all once more.

Arne Slot’s Reds then coasted to glory during the Dutchman’s first season at the helm, and although Arsenal were miles off the pace, a third consecutive second-place finish merely fueled the bridesmaid narrative.

But Arsenal eventually morphed into the bride last season as Guardiola bade farewell after a decade in Manchester. Arteta’s Gunners finally overcame the final boss, celebrating their maiden Premier League title in 22 years.

While the two teams have rarely produced classic head-to-head duels, with tactical warfare reigning supreme, Guardiola’s departure and Arsenal’s supposed liberation post-title may ignite a fresh chapter in this rivalry.

The two teams meet at Emirates Stadium on Sunday with the Gunners six points clear at the summit, and Enzo Maresca’s City in desperate need of stopping the rot.

Considering all the players available for selection, here are Sports Illustrated’s thoughts on a combined XI between Arsenal and Man City.

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Arsenal vs. Man City Combined XI

GK: David Raya

Raya is an injury doubt for Sunday’s match. | George Wood/Getty Images

A grim update from Arteta after the 2–2 draw at Newcastle United last week had Arsenal supporters fearing the worst. They were preparing for months without their outstanding goalkeeper, David Raya.

Raya sat out of the midweek clash with Borussia Dortmund, but Arteta has since altered his initial stance. Suddenly, the Spaniard has a genuine chance of returning to the fold as soon as Sunday, when Man City travel down to north London.

Gianluigi Donnarumma’s wretched form means there’s barely a debate to be had, assuming the three-time Golden Glove winner is available.

RB: Jurriën Timber

A smart defensive operator. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Arteta’s utilization of his fullbacks has been rather brazen at the start of 2026–27. Gone are the days of Ben White surging on the overlap.

While White’s forays remain useful, Arteta instead wants superiority inside, and Jurrïen Timber fulfills the manager’s demands expertly. The Dutchman isn’t merely a dominant one-on-one defender; he’s also astute in tight spaces and comfortable when tasked with operating infield.

His work in the final third can frustrate, but Timber offers so much value elsewhere.

CB: William Saliba

Saliba is waiting to make his first appearance of the season. | Jacques Feeney/Offside/Getty Images

William Saliba hasn’t yet made a single appearance this season, having suffered a back injury at the 2026 World Cup. Ezri Konsa has been brilliant standing in, but Saliba is on the comeback trail.

The Frenchman has made the bench in back-to-back games without coming on. Throwing him back in here would be a risk, even if Saliba ranks among the very best center backs in world soccer.

CB: Gabriel

Gabriel will relish the duel with Erling Haaland. | Vince Mignott/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Gabriel lacks the stealthy brilliance of his partner, with the Brazilian much more forthright in how he goes about his work.

An imposing figure who was the biggest beneficiary of Arsenal’s set-piece supremacy last season, there are few defenders you’d rather have manning your box with a lead to protect.

LB: Josko Gvardiol

Man City supporters want Gvardiol to shift inside. | Mark Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

There are factions of Man City fans who want Maresca to play Joško Gvardiol at the heart of his defense, with Marc Guéhi enduring a tough start to the new season.

Gvardiol, like pretty much all the fullbacks playing in Sunday’s game, is a unicorn. He can perform a myriad of roles to a remarkably high level. If he’s not embarking on a scoring spree as a surging left-back, Gvardiol’s inverting and masquerading as an elite midfielder.

There haven’t been many $100 million Premier League signings that can be labeled an unmitigated success, but Gvardiol is in the exclusive club.

CM: Elliot Anderson

Anderson has quickly settled in Manchester. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

The Cityzens completely retooled their engine room in the summer after losing Rodri and Bernardo Silva to both sides of the Clásico divide in Spain.

The club made three $100 million purchases, and there’s no doubting that Elliot Anderson is currently the one who looks most comfortable despite the immense expectation and responsibility.

There’s hope that young Ayyoub Bouaddi will evolve into something special and that Enzo Fernández can box crash his way to justifying such a lofty price tag (for the second time). There are fewer doubts surrounding Anderson, who can do a little bit of everything in the middle of the park.

CM: Declan Rice

An imperious midfield performer. | Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Anderson will be happy to be joined by compatriot Declan Rice in the combined XI midfield, given how well the pair have worked together for the national team.

Another $100 million player, Rice had so much to prove when he joined Arteta’s project in 2023. One thing’s for sure, Arsenal would not have embarked on their title-winning trajectory hadn’t they acquired Rice from West Ham United amid interest from the Cityzens.

In another life, Rice is leading the Sky Blues to their sixth and seventh consecutive Premier League titles.

RW: Rayan Cherki

Cherki is capable of spontaneous genius. | Declan Lloyd/Manchester City FC/Getty Images

City head into Sunday’s game in a bit of a rut, with supporters growingly increasingly frustrated with Maresca’s game model.

Chelsea supporters complained plenty too when Maresca was at the helm in west London. His overtly positional style can inhibit forwards and turn them into robots. However, Rayan Cherki is a defier of such strict managerial control.

His spontaneous genius has already bailed Maresca out once or twice, including on Tuesday, when he equalized for City late on against Napoli to rescue a disappointing point.

AM: Martin Ødegaard

Arsenal’s captain remains their creative hub. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Martin Ødegaard curiously gets quite a bad rap from supporters. Arsenal’s captain was instrumental in the club’s initial rise under Arteta, and after a frustrating, injury-hit season last time out, the Norwegian is determined to inspire the Gunners to back-to-back titles.

Ødegaard started the season on fire and has produced a clutch moment or two in recent weeks. He scored the game’s only goal in Arsenal’s 1–0 win over Hull City, and his creative juices flowed without reward in Tuesday’s draw with Dortmund.

Yes, he might slow down the counter attack and leave plenty of meat on the bone at times, but he remains Arsenal’s creative hub and the leader of their revered efforts without the ball.

LW: Jérémy Doku

Doku is looking to rediscover his most potent form. | Dave Howarth/CameraSport/Getty Images

Jérémy Doku has been beset by a shin injury sustained in City’s Community Shield defeat to the Gunners in Cardiff, and is trying to rediscover his most potent form since returning to action.

While he’s currently not at his best, the Belgian gets in ahead of summer arrival Christos Tzolis, who’s yet to score his first Arsenal goal, and Eberechi Eze, who pops up for a moment or two but has struggled to sustain any rhythm since joining from Crystal Palace.

ST: Erling Haaland

Haaland is once again the Premier League’s leading scorer. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Despite his current frustration amid City’s slump, Erling Haaland leads the Premier League scoring charts, and you wouldn’t bet against him claiming a fourth Golden Boot this season.

He remains the inevitable force of City’s frontline, and the duel with Arsenal’s center backs will once again be fascinating. Haaland had almost nothing to work with in the Community Shield, but he dominated Gabriel when Norway beat Brazil in the round of 16 at this summer’s World Cup.

There’s a healthy rivalry between the pair, which almost spilled over when the two teams met in Manchester toward the end of last season.

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