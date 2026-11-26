Barcelona president Joan Laporta teased he might end up asking Real Madrid for “royalties” as his ongoing legal battle with counterpart Florentino Pérez took a new twist.

The Catalans opened legal proceedings against Real Madrid’s president over the summer for what they perceived to be “slanderous” comments made in relation to the infamous Negreira scandal. A conciliatory hearing, in which Pérez had a chance to retract his statements, was scheduled for Wednesday in a Madrid court, but the Real Madrid president did no such thing and sent his lawyers to represent him.

Laporta was in Azerbaijan on Wednesday to witness Barcelona’s Champions League victory over Sabah. Prior to the match, though, the Barça chief spoke about the hearing and delivered a scathing assessment of Real Madrid and Pérez’s behavior.

“The conciliatory hearing is a preview to a criminal lawsuit,” Laporta said. “We tried to get them to rectify because sometimes you express yourself and can get things wrong or cross a line. In this conciliatory act you can correct and rectify this, but if nothing is done then you can tell there was ill-intent, so we’ll have to continue with the proceedings.

Florentino Pérez (left) and Joan Laporta’s rivalry dates back to the start of the 21st century. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Laporta added that it was his duty to defend Barcelona’s interest from the “barbarities” Pérez said, which is why Barcelona are expected to file a lawsuit for defamation and slander. But before Laporta was done, he took one final dig at his biggest rivals.

“At the assembly they’re still talking about Barça,” Laporta said about Real Madrid’s recent general assembly. “They are obsessed with talking about Barça. I insist, we will end up asking them for royalties, because they are boosting their image thanks to Barça.

“All they know how to do is speak about Barça, and I think what they should do is worry about themselves and leave others in peace.”

Pérez Not Backing Down ... As Expected

Florentino Pérez appears unbothered by Barcelona’s legal threats. | Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The root of Barça and Laporta’s anger stems from the comments Pérez made back in May in which he claimed the Negreira case is the “greatest scandal in history” and that at least seven La Liga titles were “stolen” from him and Madrid as a result.

Over the weekend, Pérez spoke for close to an hour in Real Madrid’s latest general assembly. He touched on multiple subjects, including the confirmation that legendary tennis player Rafael Nadal had joined Madrid's the board of directors. But the most impassioned part of his speech came when Pérez doubled-down on his Negreira case claims.

“I must speak about a matter of extreme gravity that we can’t nor shouldn’t forget, even if there are some who wish we didn’t speak about it anymore when it’s the only thing the soccer world talks about,” Pérez said. “The Negreira case. The Negreira case isn’t a Real Madrid problem. We’re probably its biggest victim, but we’re staring at possibly a colossal fraud that affected the entire system, local and international.

Pérez spent over two minutes reading evidence and testimony from the Negreira case out loud, referred to Barcelona as “the club we all know well,” and once again qualified the situation as “extremely grave.”

“It’s not my place to judge anyone,” Pérez said. “The courts and UEFA will do that. But it is my duty as Real Madrid president that events that affected us directly and the credibility of our competition are investigated until the end.

“I will not stop until those responsible are assigned blame,” Pérez finished, and loud applause followed.

With both Laporta and Pérez refusing to stand down, the ongoing war between Barcelona and Real Madrid appears destined to continue for the foreseeable future—both on the pitch and in the courtrooms.