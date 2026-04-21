Barcelona XI vs. Celta Vigo: Full Throttle for La Liga Title—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Barcelona host Celta Vigo on Wednesday night with the sole mission of collecting three points that all but checkmates the La Liga title race.

A strong response is necessary following the painful Champions League elimination suffered last time out against Atlético Madrid. Hansi Flick’s men have had over a week to lick their wounds and recover from their latest European failure; now, the clear objective is to wrap-up La Liga as soon as possible.

Overcoming a Celta Vigo side eager to qualify for Europe won’t be an easy task, but with the visitors struggling in recent weeks, Barcelona have the perfect opportunity to rediscover their mojo and continue their perfect league record at the Camp Nou on Wednesday.

The Catalans are slowly getting healthier entering the final sprint of the campaign, and with only La Liga to play for, it’ll be all hands on deck to try and keep a commanding lead over Real Madrid with just six games remaining after Wednesday’s bout.

Barca Midfield Duo Reunites After Three Months

Frenkie de Jong is in line to make his first start in two months. | Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Injuries have compromised Barcelona’s midfield in recent months, but for the first time since Jan. 21, Pedri and Frenkie de Jong could start together after the Dutchman recovered from a hamstring injury, appearing off the bench in Barça’s last two games.

Pau Cubarsí missed the second leg against Atlético due to a suspension but the center back will return to the XI on Wednesday. He could be partnered by Eric García, who also received a red card against Atlético, meaning the pair are looking to redeem themselves after their costly mistakes.

With Jules Koundé and Alejandro Balde back to full fitness, Barcelona’s backline is almost entirely healthy. However, only the Frenchman is expected to start, with João Cancelo usurping the starting left back role from Balde over the past month.

Marc Bernal still hasn’t recovered from an ankle injury suffered earlier in the month and he’ll join Raphinha and Andreas Christensen as the notable unavailable players.

⚠️ Key injuries, absentees, doubts: Raphinha, Andreas Christensen, Marc Bernal.

Raphinha, Andreas Christensen, Marc Bernal. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Celta Vigo (4-2-3-1)

Hansi Flick has some decisions to make in attack. | FotMob

GK: Joan García—García will have to wait until next season to bag his first Champions League clean sheet. Yet, he currently leads La Liga with 12 clean sheets this term.

RB: Jules Koundé—It’s been a subpar season for the Frenchman, who must prove his worth in the run in or his future with the club could come under scrutiny this summer.

CB: Pau Cubarsí—Containing fellow Spain international Borja Iglesias will be Cubarsí’s main objective as he looks to put his quarterfinals blunder behind him.

CB: Eric García—Injuries have seen the versatile García play as a fullback or midfielder mostly in recent months, but with players returning from injury, one of Flick’s most trusted players returns to the heart of defense to give the heavily taxed Gerard Martín a breather.

LB: João Cancelo—The Portuguese fullback has played his way to a starting role and if he continues his strong run of form he could merit a permanent move this summer to make Barcelona his home for the future.

DM: Frenkie de Jong—The Dutchman returns to the starting lineup after two months. His presence has been sorely missed, and he’s a welcomed boost for the home-stretch of the term.

DM: Pedri—It’s been weeks since we’ve seen the best version of Pedri, who looks increasingly tired in the climax of the term for the second season in a row. De Jong’s return could help the midfield maestro rediscover his top form.

RW: Lamine Yamal—Yamal has been nothing short of brilliant as of late, and after collecting another prestigious award, he’ll be eager to continue his stellar form heading into the World Cup this summer.

AM: Dani Olmo—Olmo’s durability since the turn of the year has been a pleasant surprise given his extensive injury history. He’ll start in the No. 10 role to give the bruised and battered Fermín López some more time to recover.

LW: Marcus Rashford—Rashford has seven games left to convince Barcelona he’s worthy of a permanent move. But after a lackluster performance in the quarterfinals against Atléti, his fate might already be sealed.

ST: Ferran Torres—After bagging a hat-trick last time out in La Liga, Torres was one of the best players in Barcelona’s comeback attempt against Atléti. Having rediscovered his confidence, the Spaniard has the edge over Robert Lewandowski to lead the line.

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