The 10 Best Players of Premier League Gameweek 6

After a three-week international break, the Premier League returned in style for the sixth round of fixtures.

Ten games brought a total of 36 goals and plenty of drama. We saw Manchester City respond to their guilty verdict in style while Manchester United extended their struggles with a miserable draw against Tottenham Hotspur. There’s never a quiet week in England’s top flight.

Using FotMob’s player ratings, here’s a run through the top 10 individual performers of the weekend.

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10. Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Declan Rice led by example for Arsenal. | John Walton/PA Images/Getty Images

FotMob Rating: 8.3



We kick things off with the first top performance of the weekend. Saturday’s early fixture saw Arsenal battle to a 2–1 comeback victory over Leeds United, with midfielder Declan Rice right at the heart of the Gunners’ win.



Nobody had more than his 89 touches, with included a match-high 10 defensive contributions and a delightful flick that set up Bruno Guimarães’s winning goal. One of those crucial performances that can easily fly under the radar.

9. Morgan Rogers (Chelsea)

Morgan Rogers is loving life at Chelsea. | Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

FotMob Rating: 8.3



You might have guessed there would be a few Chelsea players in this week’s list. First up is Morgan Rogers, the Blues’ second goalscorer in their 5–1 thumping of Bournemouth.



Rogers continues to settle into life at Stamford Bridge with terrifying ease, catching the eye with a series of impressive dribbles and a cross-cum-shot that took his tally to four goals in just six Premier League games this season. Add in his match-high 13 defensive contributions and you’ll see why Chelsea fans are loving their new signing.

8. Yéremy Pino (Crystal Palace)

Yéremy Pino was among the goals. | Julian Finney/Getty Images

FotMob Rating: 8.3



Oliver Glasner’s return to Selhurst Park was a miserable one as his Nottingham Forest side fell 3–1 to Crystal Palace. Among the goalscorers was Spain international Yéremy Pino, who prodded home his side’s final goal of the game.



Pino was a constant menace through, creating more chances than anybody else on the pitch (three) with his relentless running and dangerous passing that, on any other day, could easily have led to an assist or two.

7. Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)

Adam Wharton continues to impress. | Sebastian Frej/Getty Images

FotMob Rating: 8.3



The only player to match Pino’s chance-creation numbers in the game was midfield maestro Adam Wharton, who pulled the strings to perfection yet again and grabbed an assist with a devilish corner delivery.



Palace had to dig in at times, but Wharton never shirks the ugly side of the game. He completed 75% of his ground duels and won 100% of his aerial battles without committing a single foul.

6. Jérémy Doku (Man City)

Jérémy Doku dazzled off the bench. | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

FotMob Rating: 8.3



If you look up the meaning of the phrase “maximize your minutes,” you’ll find a picture of Jérémy Doku coming off the bench for the final 35 minutes of Manchester City’s 3–0 victory over Liverpool.



Despite his restricted role, Doku still ended up with the most dribbles (five) and most chances created (three) across the entire game, and he crowned an excellent cameo with a stunning strike that effectively killed the game off. Ruthless.

5. Elliot Anderson (Man City)

A stunning showing from Elliot Anderson. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

FotMob Rating: 8.5



There have been questions as to whether a defensive midfielder can ever be worth the record-breaking money Man City spent to sign Elliot Anderson. His performance against Liverpool should put that narrative to bed.



To say Anderson was everywhere still feels like it would not do him justice. The England international covered every blade of grass in a relentless, creative performance that he capped off with the assist for Doku’s screamer.

4. Rayan Cherki (Man City)

Rayan Cherki stole the show. | Isaac Parkin/Manchester City FC/Getty Images

FotMob Rating: 8.6



Leading the way for City against Liverpool was Rayan Cherki, arguably the team’s top performer of the Enzo Maresca era so far.



His goal to finish off the scoring was a delight to watch and a perfect example of everything that is great about Cherki. He plays with flair, confidence and an undying desire to simply make things happen on the pitch. If he keeps this up, he could easily go down as one of the Premier League’s all-time great bargains.

3. João Pedro (Chelsea)

João Pedro made a real impact. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

FotMob Rating: 8.8



João Pedro just knows how to impact games. He had two different roles for Chelsea in the win over Bournemouth and managed to do both to absolute perfection.



Primarily tasked with a physical battle to occupy Bournemouth’s center backs and keep them away from Rogers and Cole Palmer, Pedro still managed to end the day with two goals from just 25 touches of the ball.

2. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Everton)

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall had an excellent weekend. | Lee Parker - CameraSport/Getty Images

FotMob Rating: 8.9



There’s a debate flying around Merseyside social media as to whether fans would rather have Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall or Florian Wirtz in their team. The Everton man is comfortably winning against the fifth-most expensive player in Premier League history, which is not something you would have predicted 18 months ago.



Dewsbury-Hall has firmly brushed off his unmerited reputation as a Chelsea struggler and produced yet another excellent performance in his side’s 2–2 draw with Hull City that yielded both a goal and an assist.

1. Jordan Henderson (Chelsea)

Jordan Henderson was Chelsea’s star. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

FotMob Rating: 9.2



Jordan Henderson had fans and rivals alike rubbing their eyes and adjusting their television sets. The summer signing had faced plenty of criticism, with many questioning his value to a team like Chelsea, but those voices have faded into oblivion.



Two glorious goals. A stunning free kick. A smart assist. The most distance covered across the entire game. Constant leadership. Henderson brought absolutely everything to the win over Bournemouth and sealed it off by slapping the Chelsea badge in celebration. What a way to remind the world he is not just here to babysit.