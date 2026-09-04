The Biggest Players Left Off 2026–27 Champions League Rosters

Clubs competing in this season’s Champions League have this week submitted 25-player rosters for use in the competition’s league phase.

It follows the conclusion of the summer transfer window across most of Europe, with those squads now locked in until February, when—after the January transfer window—there is an opportunity to make additions and alterations before the knockout phase.

Every team is allowed to pick 25 players on ‘List A,’ for which the deadline was 11:59 p.m. CET (5:59 p.m. ET, 10:59 p.m. BST) on Wednesday, Sept. 2. Of the 25 players on List A, at least eight must be ‘locally trained,’ which must also include four ‘club trained.’ The club-trained players must have been at that club for a minimum of three seasons, or 36 months, between the ages of 15 and 21. For ‘locally trained’ it is the same but at any club within the same country.

Clubs can also have an unlimited ‘List B’ for players born on or after Jan. 1, 2005 and at that same club for two interrupted years since turning 15. New signings who otherwise qualify for List B cannot be included—for example new Manchester United winger Tynan Thompson, who has had to be named by the Red Devils on List A instead.

Use of List B means that clubs don’t have to take up precious List A space with players, like Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly and Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo. They can be left off List A and still play because they fit the age and club criteria.

But some teams still have to make tough decisions on leaving players out altogether if there is not enough room for everyone on List A and they don’t qualify for List B.

Real Madrid Cut Two-Time Champions League Winner

Ferland Mendy is often injured. | Maciej Rogowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Real Madrid saw no reason to name Ferland Mendy, who is currently injured but not expected to be out for a long time. Los Blancos already have Marc Cucurella and Álvaro Carreras ahead in the left back depth chart, while the Frenchman has a history of struggling to stay healthy. Rodrygo makes the cut, even though his ACL recovery is not expected before January.

Injury keeps Roony Bardghji out for Barcelona. The young Swede ruptured his ACL in August and is expected to miss the whole season, certainly not back before the league phase ends.

Liverpool Make Tough, Necessary Call

Liverpool will go on without Federico Chiesa. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool prioritized James McConnell in midfield over veteran Wataru Endō, forcing the veteran Japan international to make do with domestic competitions only in what is likely to be his final season at Anfield. Federico Chiesa is also absent, having fallen so far down the winger depth chart he was unlikely to get minutes in the Champions League anyway.

Manager Andoni Iraola at least included Conor Bradley and Hugo Ekitiké, suggesting both should be back from injury in time to play a part in the league phase.

For Aston Villa, new $40.5 million (£30 million) center back Taylor Harwood-Bellis, signed to replace Ezri Konsa after the England defender joined Arsenal, also had to miss out because Villa’s squad size was reduced from 25 to 23 on account of not naming enough club-trained players. Teen sensation Brian Madjo was also overlooked—the 17-year-old needed a spot on List A because he only joined the club from Metz in 2026.

Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal each named Champions League squads with no surprise absences, while it was a similar story for Bayern Munich and back-to-back reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain.