Brazil vs. Panama—International Friendly: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

The quest to conquer a sixth World Cup title begins for Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil, who will face Panama on Sunday in a friendly match at the Maracanã Stadium that serves as the team’s send-off ahead of the tournament.

Unlike in recent editions, Brazil isn’t viewed as was one of the big favorites entering the 2026 World Cup. Still, La Seleçao’s World Cup roster includes a wealth of world class talent, and it will be up to Ancelotti, one of the greatest managers in the history of the sport, to maximize it.

Brazil is coming off of a narrow defeat against France and a decisive victory over Croatia during the March international break. It’s time now for Ancelotti’s side to ensure it arrives to North America with positive momentum.

Panama cruised during the Concacaf qualifiers, and under Thomas Christiansen’s watch, Los Canaleros have shown significant improvement in recent years. Panama is looking to shock the world this summer, and collecting a positive result against Brazil could be the first step towards accomplishing that mission.

With less than two weeks to go before the start of the 2026 World Cup, Brazil and Panama lock horns hoping to arrive to the tournament on a high.

Brazil vs. Panama Score Prediction

La Seleçao Embarks To North America on a High

Raphinha is back for Brazil. | Andre Ricardo/Sports Press Photo/Getty Images

Some key players are still missing from Ancelotti's 26-player roster, particularly defenders. Still, La Seleçao’s potent attack has a wealth of alternatives, and it could prove too much for a modest Panamanian side to handle.

The gap in quality is simply too large to overcome, especially with some of Panama’s top talents nursing fitness issues. At home in its World Cup send-off, Brazil will start its final tournament preparations with a comfortable victory.

Brazil Record vs. Teams from Concacaf : La Seleçao hasn’t lost against a side from Cocnacaf since a 2–1 defeat against Honduras in a 2015 international friendly. Not even regional powerhouses, Mexico and the USMNT, have been able to defeat Brazil in friendlies for over a decade.

: La Seleçao hasn’t lost against a side from Cocnacaf since a 2–1 defeat against Honduras in a 2015 international friendly. Not even regional powerhouses, Mexico and the USMNT, have been able to defeat Brazil in friendlies for over a decade. The Maracanã Factor : Brazil grows even stronger at the Maracanã. Outside of defeats against Argentina, La Seleçao hasn’t lost at its Rio de Janeiro temple since 1984.

: Brazil grows even stronger at the Maracanã. Outside of defeats against Argentina, La Seleçao hasn’t lost at its Rio de Janeiro temple since 1984. Injury Concerns: Although both teams are dealing with sensible absences, Panama will be without captain Aníbal Godoy and chief midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla. Unlike Brazil, Panama don’t boast the quality depth necessary to properly replace its injured stars.

Score Prediction: Brazil 3–1 Panama

Brazil Prdicted Lineup vs. Panama

Despite some key missing pieces, Brazil still boasts a powerful XI. | FotMob

Ancelotti already all but confirmed the XI he’ll deploy against Panama. Unfortunately for Brazilian fans, Neymar Jr’s international return will have to wait a little longer given the global icon suffered a calf injury that will sideline him for two to three weeks. Despite the injury setback, though, Ancelotti confirmed he won’t be cut from the World Cup roster.

Brazil will be without its top two center backs given Marquinhos and Gabriel were on opposite sides of Saturday’s Champions League final, with the latter helping PSG win back-to-back titles while Gabriel missed the decisive penalty for Arsenal. Léo Pereira and Bremer will start in the heart of defense.

Up front, Vinicius Junior, Raphinha, Matheus Cunha and Zenit’s Luiz Henrique will lead the line for Brazil, with Casemiro and Bruno Guimarães anchoring the midfield.

Alisson will start between the posts as the Liverpool goalkeeper prepares to start in his third career World Cup.

Brazil predicted lineup vs. Panama (4-4-2): Alisson; Wesley, Pereira, Bremer, Sandro; Raphinha, Casemiro, Guimarães, Henrique; Cunha, Vini Jr.

Panama Predicted Lineup vs. Brazil

Panama’s midfield is compromised by injuries. | FotMob

"It’s going to be a beautiful night,” Christiansen said, exciting about the challenge at hand. The Spaniard, though, has his work cut out.

Godoy suffered discomfort while on club duty with San Diego FC, and Carrasquilla was stretched off the pitch last weekend during the Liga MX final while playing for Mexican side, Pumas. Although both players are expected to be ready for the World Cup, Panama will be without its first-choice midfield pivot on Sunday.

Carlos Harvey will likely be deployed in midfield instead of his natural center back position, and Cristian Martínez will complete the midfield pivot. Still, the drop-off in quality is significant.

Luis Mejía is also nursing an injury at the worst possible time as he tried to challenge for the starting goalkeeper role, meaning expected World Cup starter Orlando Mosquera will start between the posts. The dangerous José Fajardo will lead the line for Los Canaleros.

Pnama predicted lineup vs. Brazil (3-4-2-1): Mosquera; Fariña, Escobar, Córdoba; Murillo, Harvey, Martínez, Davis; Bárcenas, Díaz; Fajardo

What Time Does Brazil vs. Panama Kick Off?

Location : Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Stadium : Estadio Maracanã

: Estadio Maracanã Date : Sunday, May 31

: Sunday, May 31 Kick-off Time: 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT / 10:30 p.m. BST

How to Watch Brazil vs. Panama on TV, Live Stream

There are still no confirmed broadcasters for Brazil vs. Panama in the United Kingdom, United States, Canada and Mexico.

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