There’s no love lost when Chelsea and Leeds United lock horns, and their latest meeting arrives in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge this Saturday.

A feud birthed in the 1960s, tempers have cooled with each passing decade, but the stakes remain high for this weekend’s encounter. The Blues are aiming to re-enter the top four in the first gameweek since the international break, while their visitors know victory will see them leapfrog Xabi Alonso’s side in the Premier League standings.

Chelsea boast the upper hand after their 6–3 demolition of the Whites during this season’s Carabao Cup third round, with inspired showings from Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer proving definitive. Leeds will be out for revenge, fresh from their 1–0 win over Tottenham Hotspur last time out.

Opta Supercomputer Win Predictor

Chelsea are unlikely to score six against Leeds again—but they remain strong favorites. | Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Chelsea enter the match in recovery mode, eager to bounce back from their disappointing one-goal defeat to Sunderland before the internationals. Alonso’s men remain an inconsistent force, flitting between attacking masterclasses and defensive implosions.

The Blues are currently fifth in the Premier League, having won just five of their opening 10 matches and suffering four defeats. They have been victorious just once during their last four outings in all competitions, taking full advantage of Manchester United’s misery with a 2–0 win.

Leeds were without a victory in five matches before beating Spurs, with Noah Okafor’s second-half strike lifting them to ninth in the table. They have been draw specialists in the Premier League, with half of their outings ending all square.

Outcome Likelihood Chelsea 51.1% Draw 24.8% Leeds 24.0%

*Data supplied by Opta’s match center.

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Chelsea vs. Leeds Score Prediction

Blues Grind Out Critical Victory

Chelsea were victorious in their last home game. | Steffan Bowen/Visionhaus/Getty Images

This will be a test of Chelsea’s bouncebackability, made all the more challenging by the continued absence of João Pedro. They have seriously struggled without their prolific sharpshooter up top, with Alonso yet to uncover a solution for a growing issue.

Still, the west Londoners boast an arsenal of attacking stars, chiefly Rogers and Palmer. There is also Estêvão and Pedro Neto on hand to unnerve Leeds, while Danny Welbeck scored two against them in the Carabao Cup.

Leeds don’t lose many matches, and their defensive record is the third-best in the Premier League. But Farke’s men might ultimately come up short against a roster possessing such a deep reserve of game-changing talent.

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THREE KEY TALKING POINTS AHEAD OF CHELSEA VS. LEEDS

Morgan Rogers is in fine goalscoring form. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

• Head-to-head record: The positive news for Chelsea is they have won five of their last six battles with Leeds, three of which have come at Stamford Bridge. In fact, they haven’t lost at home to the Yorkshire outfit since a 2–0 Premier League defeat in December 1999.

• Goals expected: In the three past meetings between Alonso and Farke on the touchline, there have been 18 goals scored—an average of six per match. The first two duels were staged in the Bundesliga, where Alonso went unbeaten against Farke’s Borussia Mönchengladbach.

• Chelsea’s home record: The Blues have amassed 10 points from their five league games at Stamford Bridge this season, rather surprisingly dropping points to Hull City and Tottenham. Leeds, meanwhile, have managed a win and two draws from their league games on the road.

Prediction: Chelsea 2–1 Leeds