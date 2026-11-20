After two long, agonizing weeks without Premier League action, England’s leading clubs reconvene for a bumper round of Gameweek 11 action.

Manchester City’s financial doping dominated headlines during the protracted September-October international break, but their neighbors have taken center stage of late as Michael Carrick was dismissed and replaced by Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine’s first match at the helm is certain to steal the focus of many, but there are plenty of narratives to keep tabs on before we reach Sunday’s headline act.

Here are five storylines to look forward to upon the Premier League’s return.

Time for Manchester City to Respond

Man City must bounce back quickly. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

The Cityzens returned from the previous international break with a guilty verdict hanging around their neck, but that didn’t prevent them from storming to a 3–0 win over 10-man Liverpool at Anfield. It appeared an act of defiance as the Premier League’s pantomime villain, yet the subsequent weeks were less fruitful.

Perhaps the slow realization that their exploits could prove ultimately meaningless come May has sapped City’s players of their intensity and rhythm, which would explain why they have now lost their last three Premier League matches. Defeats to Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest have seen them sink to third, an alarming six points behind reigning champions Arsenal.

“Your life is your life. Don’t let it be clubbed into dank submission,” renowned poet Charles Bukowski once wrote, and perhaps Erling Haaland and Co. could take inspiration from those wise words when Fulham come to town on Saturday. They must find a reserve of energy from somewhere.

The Cottagers have enjoyed an upturn in form under Álvaro Arbeloa in recent weeks, but they should still prove no match for the firepower at Enzo Maresca’s disposal. An emphatic victory is expected, with another unthinkable slip-up all but ending City’s title bid before December even arrives.

Chelsea Seeking Carabao Cup Repeat

Chelsea have already beaten Leeds this term. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

While the Cityzens have moved from imperious to incompetent over the course of the campaign, Maresca’s former club Chelsea have flitted between those two states on a week-by-week basis. Their final outing before the international break saw them slide back into bleakness with a controversial 1–0 loss at Sunderland, who were bottom of the standings at the time.

Chelsea’s return to Stamford Bridge offers hope, as west London has generally been a happy hunting ground for them this term. They have won three of five Premier League games on their own patch, as well as notching victories over Luton Town and Leeds United in the Carabao Cup.

Leeds are their opponents again this weekend, and Xabi Alonso will be targeting a less chaotic yet similarly rousing victory. September’s fixture finished 6–3 to the Blues, with Morgan Rogers registering a hat trick of assists as their visitors were blown away during a chastening second half.

These historic foes have enjoyed some formidable, goal-laden battles over recent years, but it’s Chelsea in greater need of victory on Saturday as they look to re-enter the top four ahead of the hectic winter period.

Arsenal’s Awkward Away Day

Bruno Guimarães returns to St James’ Park. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

It’s taken just three months for Arsenal to be handed the Premier League title by biased and unbiased onlookers alike. The Gunners remain an unspectacular team to watch, but they’re ruthlessly efficient, impervious defensively and ridiculously well-stocked across the field—qualities which have helped them win nine of their opening 10 league games, moving them five points ahead of the chasing pack already.

Can Newcastle United throw a wrench in the works this weekend, though? Well, probably not.

Trips to St James’ Park have often proven arduous for Arsenal—they have lost four of their last six visits—but this is a very different Newcastle team to Eddie Howe’s muscular and indefatigable cohort. Not only has the Englishman been replaced in the dugout, the Magpies have been forced to adapt to life without Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimarães—the latter returning as an Arsenal player on Saturday.

Realistically, what appears a troubling fixture on paper should be rather easier to navigate in reality, especially considering the confidence and knowhow Arsenal have forged over an incredibly successful 18-month period. They no longer stumble at such hurdles, and that spells serious trouble for their inconsistent competitors.

Are Brighton Really Title Challengers?

Brighton simply can’t be stopped right now. | Shaun Brooks/CameraSport/Getty Images

Many have already written Arsenal’s name on the Premier League trophy, but in a year where there are few outstanding sides, perhaps Brighton could provide a genuine threat to the Gunners’ crown.

After all, the Seagulls are currently second in the standings after collecting seven wins from their first 10 games, and they have already beaten Mikel Arteta’s men 3–0 this season. Their hugely impressive victory at the Amex Stadium inflicted Arsenal’s most comprehensive defeat for some time, and they were excellent value for such a one-sided scoreline.

Fabian Hürzeler’s side will make the considerable journey to Hull City on Sunday, where their credentials will be tested once more. Based on their recent results, however, one would expect them to sidestep the upcoming challenge without breaking stride.

Pascal Groß will continue to pull the strings in midfield, Maxim De Cuyper and Diego Gómez will provide an unorthodox dual threat on the flanks and Luka Vušković will lead a hard-nosed backline. Right now, nobody seems capable of stopping Brighton.

Mauricio Pochettino’s Debut at Anfield

The Pochettino era begins. | Taylor Banner/USSF/Getty Images

Having courted Pochettino for the best part of a decade, United have finally got their dream manager in the dugout. Unfortunately for the 54-year-old, however, he’s tasked with saving a beleaguered group in abysmal form, and immediately rescuing them from the humiliation of another week in the relegation zone.

Pochettino’s dugout debut could hardly be glitzier. The Red Devils travel to bitter adversaries Liverpool on Sunday seeking to cause an upset, as they did last season under Ruben Amorim despite being in similarly woeful form before their 2–1 victory.

United are unbeaten during their last three visits to Anfield, but painful memories of their 7–0 demolition at the Merseyside venue still linger. Considering they currently possess the second-worst defense in Europe’s top five leagues, vast improvements are required to avoid further embarrassment against Andoni Iraola’s side.

All eyes will be on how Pochettino sets his team up against Liverpool, although he’s had very little time to work with his new squad on the training field. He only arrived in Manchester on Wednesday, and United’s dire displays will take much longer to remedy than a few days.

But Liverpool are hardly invincible themselves, despite currently sitting fourth in the Premier League. They have lost two of their last three matches and are still yet to properly gel under Iraola, creating a window of opportunity for Pochettino and his players.