By the time Manchester City get underway against Fulham in Saturday’s early kickoff, 306 hours, 18,360 minutes and 1,101,600 seconds, give or take, will have elapsed since Patrick Dorgu rescued an unfathomable point for Manchester United against Aston Villa.

The extended time off, owing to the final international break of 2026, allowed United to cut ties with beleaguered head coach Michael Carrick, with Mauricio Pochettino pried away from his U.S. men’s national team happy place to take on the most daunting job in English soccer.

Pochettino has been linked with the role for the best part of 10 years, so it’ll be interesting to see how the Argentine fares with United in the relegation zone ahead of a trip to arch-enemy Liverpool.

If that doesn’t whet your appetite, perhaps Sports Illustrated’s predictions for a full Gameweek 11 slate will.

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Manchester City vs. Fulham Prediction

Man City lost three successive league games before the break. | Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Prediction: Man City 2–0 Fulham

Location: Manchester, England

Manchester, England Stadium: Etihad Stadium

Etihad Stadium Date: Saturday, Nov. 21

Saturday, Nov. 21 Kickoff Time: 12:30 GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT

12:30 GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT Referee: Tom Bramall

The action kicks off at Etihad Stadium on Saturday, with Manchester City in desperate need of a resurgence in the build-up to Christmas.

While City claimed a 3–2 victory at RB Leipzig before the break, they’ve suffered three successive Premier League defeats after winning seven straight to begin Enzo Maresca’s reign.

Pep Guardiola’s successor has balancing issues in midfield, with City continuously getting run ragged in defensive transition. They’re now preparing to face a Fulham team that’s starting to emerge under Álvaro Arbeloa.

A wretched opening to the season meant plenty backed Arbeloa to swiftly get the boot, but the Spaniard survived a tough opening stretch. Suddenly, Fulham supporters are believing in what the new manager is preaching. Still, it’ll take a herculean effort from the visitors to avoid the continuation of their slump in this fixture.

City have won 20 matches in a row against the west Londoners.

Aston Villa vs. Sunderland Prediction

Prediction: Aston Villa 3–2 Sunderland

Location: Birmingham, England

Birmingham, England Stadium: Villa Park

Villa Park Date: Saturday, Nov. 21

Saturday, Nov. 21 Kickoff Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT Referee: Andy Madley

Sunderland got off the foot of the table before the break by claiming a 1–0 victory over Chelsea at the Stadium of Light.

Juggling Europa League soccer has been an issue for Régis Le Bris, who remains on the hot seat despite his stellar work last term. Le Bris’s common sense approach didn’t merely ensure Sunderland survived upon their return to the top flight, but thrived, securing a seventh-place finish.

They have their work cut out if they’re to build on an imperative victory, with the Black Cats visiting Villa Park.

Aston Villa have overcome a poor start to the new campaign, but still sit in mid-table purgatory. A winless run of four matches across all competitions means Unai Emery’s team could do with another bump.

Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest Prediction

Prediction: Bournemouth 1–1 Nott’m Forest

Location: Bournemouth, England

Bournemouth, England Stadium: Vitality Stadium

Vitality Stadium Date: Saturday, Nov. 21

Saturday, Nov. 21 Kickoff Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT Referee: Adam Herczeg

Bournemouth ascended to unprecedented heights under Andoni Iraola, yet it’s with the Spaniard’s successor, Marco Rose, that the Cherries could win five Premier League games in a row for the very first time.

There was no panic amid their slow start to the domestic season, and Bournemouth’s form in Europe translated across during the two international breaks.

Nottingham Forest should be encouraged by the fact that the Cherries have slipped up after four-game winning runs in this competition three times, and the visitors enter Saturday’s game with a spring in their step after claiming a euphoric victory against Man City two weeks ago.

Even a result for the away side here would go a long way to proving that the aforementioned triumph was no false dawn but the spark Oliver Glasner’s reign sorely needed.

Chelsea vs. Leeds United Prediction

Chelsea knocked Leeds out of the Carabao Cup in September. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Prediction: Chelsea 2–1 Leeds

Location: London, England

London, England Stadium: Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge Date: Saturday, Nov. 21

Saturday, Nov. 21 Kickoff Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT Referee: Michael Oliver

These historic rivals have already met this season, with Chelsea winning a thrilling Carabao Cup tie in September. The Blues fought back from 2–0 down against Daniel Farke’s side, scoring four times in 12 second-half minutes to overturn their deficit before eventually winning 6–3.

The visitors are seldom involved in such high-scoring and frenetic encounters, but the Blues have quickly grown accustomed to such entertainment with Xabi Alonso at the helm.

However, Chelsea fell flat last time out at Sunderland and remain a work in progress under new management. This has the makings of a testing encounter for the hosts, especially after Leeds ended their winless run by deservedly beating Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road.

It was their first home daylight victory in the Premier League since August 2022.

Coventry City vs. Crystal Palace Prediction

Prediction: Coventry 2–0 Crystal Palace

Location: Coventry, England

Coventry, England Stadium: Coventry Building Society Arena

Coventry Building Society Arena Date: Saturday, Nov. 21

Saturday, Nov. 21 Kickoff Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT Referee: Darren England

Never before have Coventry City defeated Crystal Palace at home in this competition, and you’d say that the upcoming fixture has gotten a little trickier for the hosts after Palace appointed Thomas Frank to succeed Pierre Sage.

Frank, who endured eight torrid months with Tottenham Hotspur, has inherited a rough situation at Selhurst Park, with Palace sitting at the foot of the table and comfortably boasting the worst defensive record in the Premier League.

As bad as his Spurs tenure was, this seems like a good appointment from the Eagles, but it’s not a quick fix. Still, there’s an opportunity for Frank’s reign to get off to a positive start against a Coventry team that’s lost three of their previous four.

The hosts did, however, notch their first home Premier League win of the season against Sunderland on Halloween.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Ipswich Town Prediction

Prediction: Tottenham 2–0 Ipswich

Location: London, England

London, England Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: Saturday, Nov. 21

Saturday, Nov. 21 Kickoff Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT Referee: Rob Jones

It was going far too well for Tottenham Hotspur. The soccer Gods had to peg them back a notch or two after claiming three successive Premier League wins, so they succumbed at Elland Road before the break.

Their issues in the final third are likely to remain until January at the earliest, and as good as Spurs appear between the boxes, the absence of a clinical goalscorer means teams are likely to always be in the game when they face Roberto De Zerbi’s side.

Ipswich Town have an oddly impressive record against the Lilywhites, even if duels have been uncommon this century. The Tractor Boys have punched above their weight since returning to the top tier, and Gary O’Neil will undoubtedly have a plan in place to stymie the hosts.

Newcastle United vs. Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal are aiming to win their sixth league game in a row. | Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Getty Images

Prediction: Newcastle 0–2 Arsenal

Location: Newcastle, England

Newcastle, England Stadium: St. James’ Park

St. James’ Park Date: Saturday, Nov. 21

Saturday, Nov. 21 Kickoff Time: 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT

5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Arsenal are in an excellent spot.

The league-leading champions continue to rule via stout defense, and they’re only now celebrating the return of star center back William Saliba. The Frenchman is available for selection and could make his first appearance of the season against Newcastle United.

The Gunners used to dread making the long trip north, with Eddie Howe’s Magpies often having the upper hand. However, Arsenal claimed a dramatic victory at St. James’ Park last season, and this ground has certainly lost its fortress status in 2026.

Newcastle have lost seven Premier League games at home this calendar year, and Matthias Jaissle is yet to get the Toon Army onside in unison. The new manager has plenty to prove, and this would be quite the time to ignite an upsurge.

Hull City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

Prediction: Hull 1–2 Brighton

Location: Hull, England

Hull, England Stadium: MKM Stadium

MKM Stadium Date: Sunday, Nov. 22

Sunday, Nov. 22 Kickoff Time: 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT

2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT Referee: Peter Bankes

Arsenal could be eight points clear at the summit by the time Brighton & Hove Albion, currently the Gunners’ surprise closest challengers, kick off at Hull City on Sunday.

The overwhelming majority backed the Tigers to enjoy a miserable plight back down to the second tier when they secured promotion via the playoffs. Instead, they’ve been plucky and mightily tough to beat. Hull have drawn all four of their home games to start the season, currently sitting 13th in the table.

They will need to convert some stalemates into wins soon, but don’t expect too much here. Brighton are a team on a mission, and have shown they can win in a myriad ways this season.

Liverpool vs. Manchester United Prediction

Two Marcelo Bielsa disciples lock horns at Anfield. | Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Prediction: Liverpool 1–1 Man Utd

Location: Liverpool, England

Liverpool, England Stadium: Anfield

Anfield Date: Sunday, Nov. 22

Sunday, Nov. 22 Kickoff Time: 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT

4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT Referee: Sam Barrott

The soccer world will cast its eyes upon Anfield on Sunday, as the latest Manchester United manager begins his journey. Mauricio Pochettino probably would’ve liked his tenure to start somewhere other than Liverpool’s territory, given his wretched record there, but the Argentine was desperate to take a job that has tempted him for a decade.

Man Utd are in a perilous position after Michael Carrick inspired them to a third-place finish last season. This roster doesn’t appear cut out for Pochettino’s ideals, so it’ll be interesting to see how the former USMNT boss adjusts during the formative stages of his reign.

The arrival of a fresh face on the touchline should make Liverpool’s job considerably tougher, and the tactical duel between a pair of Marcelo Bielsa apologists should facilitate a rather chaotic and frenetic encounter.

The Reds are aiming to consolidate themselves in the top four, as Virgil van Dijk makes his 350th Premier League appearance.

Brentford vs. Everton Prediction

Prediction: Brentford 2–1 Everton

Location : London, England

: London, England Stadium : Gtech Community Stadium

: Gtech Community Stadium Date : Monday, Nov. 23

: Monday, Nov. 23 Kickoff Time : 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee: Craig Pawson

Everton have enjoyed themselves under the lights this season, and they’re in a prime time slot again on Gameweek 11.

This time, they’re wrapping up the weekend’s action on Monday Night Football, making the trip down to the capital. Brentford await on this occasion, with the Bees remaining an imperious force on home soil.

Their sole home defeat this term came against Liverpool, when they were reduced to 10 men in the first half.

Still, the hosts have struggled to find a rhythm after their opening weekend shellacking of Spurs, and they sit eighth in the table as a result—a fine position, nonetheless. Victory here, and Brentford will leapfrog their opponents, who enter the gameweek enjoying the lofty heights of sixth.

Premier League Predictions: Gameweek 11

Date Kickoff Time Fixture Prediction Saturday, Nov. 21 12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET Man City vs. Fulham 2–0 Saturday, Nov. 21 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET Aston Villa vs. Sunderland 3–2 Saturday, Nov. 21 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest 1–1 Saturday, Nov. 21 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET Chelsea vs. Leeds 2–1 Saturday, Nov. 21 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET Coventry vs. Crystal Palace 2–0 Saturday, Nov. 21 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET Tottenham vs. Ipswich 2–0 Saturday, Nov. 21 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET Newcastle vs. Arsenal 0–2 Sunday, Nov. 22 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET Hull vs. Brighton 1–2 Sunday, Nov. 22 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET Liverpool vs. Man Utd 1–1 Monday, Nov. 23 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET Brentford vs. Everton 2–1