Confirmed Teams: Everton vs Chelsea | Premier League

The team news is in from Merseyside ahead of the Premier League clash between Everton and Chelsea.

Frank Lampard's side are in third place and are unbeaten away from home this season, while Everton will be looking to rediscover their early season form.

Here is the all-important team news from Goodison Park ahead of the league clash:

Everton XI to face Chelsea: Pickford; Holgate, Keane, Mina, Godfrey; Iwobi, Allan, Sigurdsson, Doucoure, Richarlison; Calvert-Lewin

Bench: Olsen, Kenny, Tosun, Bernard, Gomes, Gordon, Davies

Chelsea XI to face Everton: Mendy; James, Zouma, Silva, Chilwell; Kante, Mount, Kovacic; Werner, Giroud, Havertz

Bench: Kepa, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Gilmour, Jorginho, Anjorin, Abraham

