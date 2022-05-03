Chelsea preferred bidder Todd Boehly has hinted at the tokenisation of the football club ahead of his consortium's takeover.

The American has entered exclusive talks with the club and is on track to become the next owner, succeeding Roman Abramovich.

Speaking at a conference, via SB Nation, Boehly has discussed the idea of tokenisation in sports.

With Boehly supporting the idea, it means that every interested party in Chelsea who were placed on Raine's shortlist would have been in favour of selling tokens to fans of the club.

When asked about how this would work in sports, Boehly said:

"Loyalty programs, whether it’s Vivid Seats, Dodgers, Lakers, Chelsea, we’re thinking about how do we have direct customer relationships that we can build upon. If a form of that comes in a tokenisation, then so be it.

"If you want to buy stock in the Green Bay Packers, that to me is tokenisation. You have no rights, you have no control but you can say you have an interest in the Packers.

"If we have direct access to our fanbase we can start thinking about lots of tiers of different fans that want different products."

John Terry had joined Stephen Pagliuca's bid as Terry's consortium have endorsed the bid by the Boston Celtics and Atalanta co-owner.

The former Blue was looking to introduce tokenisation to the club but Pagliuca fell short in his bid.

It remains to be seen as to how Boehly will introduce the concept to Chelsea if he decides to do so.

