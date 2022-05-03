Skip to main content

Todd Boehly Hints at 'Tokenisation' of Chelsea Ahead of Takeover

Chelsea preferred bidder Todd Boehly has hinted at the tokenisation of the football club ahead of his consortium's takeover.

The American has entered exclusive talks with the club and is on track to become the next owner, succeeding Roman Abramovich.

Speaking at a conference, via SB Nation, Boehly has discussed the idea of tokenisation in sports.

imago1004286174h (6)

With Boehly supporting the idea, it means that every interested party in Chelsea who were placed on Raine's shortlist would have been in favour of selling tokens to fans of the club.

When asked about how this would work in sports, Boehly said: 

"Loyalty programs, whether it’s Vivid Seats, Dodgers, Lakers, Chelsea, we’re thinking about how do we have direct customer relationships that we can build upon. If a form of that comes in a tokenisation, then so be it.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"If you want to buy stock in the Green Bay Packers, that to me is tokenisation. You have no rights, you have no control but you can say you have an interest in the Packers.

"If we have direct access to our fanbase we can start thinking about lots of tiers of different fans that want different products."

imago1011305893h (1)

John Terry had joined Stephen Pagliuca's bid as Terry's consortium have  endorsed the bid by the Boston Celtics and Atalanta co-owner.

The former Blue was looking to introduce tokenisation to the club but Pagliuca fell short in his bid.

It remains to be seen as to how Boehly will introduce the concept to Chelsea if he decides to do so.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011289570h (1)
News

Todd Boehly Consortium Remain on Track to Buy Chelsea

By Nick Emms47 minutes ago
imago1011305893h
News

Todd Boehly's Premier League Owners & Directors Test Completed Ahead of Chelsea Takeover

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011289570h (4)
News

Chelsea Could Be Prevented From Playing in Premier League & Europe if Sale Isn't Completed in May

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1010932031h
News

Roman Abramovich Expects £1.5BN Chelsea Loan to Be Frozen Upon Sale

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011718135h
News

Report: Christian Pulisic Unhappy With Lack of Minutes at Chelsea

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011255349h
News

Levi Colwill Discusses 'Surreal' Thiago Silva Signing for Chelsea

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago1011451018h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku to Reject AC Milan Transfer Due to Inter Loyalty

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago1011667755h
News

Chelsea Loanee Levi Colwill Admits He Hasn't Kept Up to Date With Sale Process

By Nick Emms5 hours ago