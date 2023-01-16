Skip to main content
Report: RB Leipzig Director Confirms Christopher Nkunku To Chelsea

A director at RB Leipzig has confirmed that Christopher Nkunku will be joining Chelsea in June as was originally reported.

There have been some worries surrounding the Christopher Nkunku deal in recent days due to the fact it's yet to be announced by Chelsea, but the deal has now been confirmed to happen.

A director at RB Leipzig confirmed the news that Nkunku would be joining Chelsea in June and it puts to bed any of the worries Chelsea fans had about the deal not happening.

Nkunku will become a Chelsea player on June 1st.

Christopher Nkunku

Christopher Nkunku is without a doubt a Chelsea player in June.

As reported by BILD via Fabrizio Romano, RB Leipzig director Max Eberl has confirmed that Christopher Nkunku will become a Chelsea player in the summer when his season ends with Leipzig in Germany.

Eberl had this to say on the matter of Nkunu joining Chelsea, "The signs are very, very clear that he's moving to Chelsea".

The deal is completely done on all aspects. Contracts are signed and medicals are done since August. Nkunku is a Chelsea player and the only thing left now is the announcement which is no rush for either side.

Chelsea may have wished they had convinced Leipzig to allow Nkunku to sign in January but the German club wanted to keep him till the summer.

Nkunku could have helped Chelsea's push for top four because as thing stand he's joining a team that may not get Champions League football next season.

Done deal for Nkunku, and Chelsea fans can enjoy the fact he will be at Stamford Bridge next season.

