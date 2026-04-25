Every Chelsea Manager Under BlueCo—Ranked

Chelsea’s managerial seat has been hotter than most since the turn of the century, but in the four seasons of the BlueCo ownership era so far, the precarious and unstable nature of the Stamford Bridge dugout has only intensified.

Success has been hard to come by for Chelsea since the start of the BlueCo era. Winning at every cost seemed to be the norm during the Román Abramovich era, leading Chelsea to become an undisputed Premier League and European juggernaut. That no longer seems to be the case under BlueCo since they took over the club from the sanctioned Abramovich in 2022.

One thing that hasn’t changed under BlueCo, though, is the revolving door of managers that have come and gone on the Stamford Bridge touchline.

Liam Rosenior became the latest to succumb to the heat of Chelsea’s managerial role. Now, the Blues will start 2026–27 with the sixth permanent manager under BlueCo.

Here, we rank the five managers that have been at the helm of Chelsea for more than 10 games since the dawn of the BlueCo era, from the ones that struggled the most—putting it nicely—to the ones that left the job with their reputation still intact.

5. Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard’s interim spell in the Spring of 2023 was a disaster. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Games Managed: 11

Winning Percentage: 9.1%

Trophies Won: 0



Frank Lampard did relatively fine in his first tenure as Chelsea’s manager, overcoming a transfer ban to lead the Blues to the Champions League in 2019–20 before poor results cost him his job halfway through the following season. But the Chelsea legend’s stint as interim at the conclusion of the 2022–23 season was nothing short of embarrassing.



Chelsea’s 2022–23 was already a colossal failure by the time Lampard was appointed in April, but in his two months as caretaker, things spiraled even further. He became the first and only manager in Chelsea’s history to lose the opening four games of his tenure, including a rather anemic performance across both legs of the Champions League quarterfinals against Real Madrid.



A 3–1 win against Bournemouth that simply helped end a six-game losing streak and mathematically end the possibility of Chelsea getting relegated stands out as the only victory of Lampard’s interim era.



The Blues ended the season 12th in the Premier League and although that outcome wasn’t all Lampard’s fault, the Chelsea legend did oversee their lowest top-flight finish since 1994.

4. Liam Rosenior

Liam Rosenior was doomed from the start. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Games Managed: 23

Winning Percentage: 47.8%

Trophies Won: 0



This one is up for debate and it might be a prisoner-of-the-moment take, but Rosenior takes the unwanted prize of being the worst permanent manager hired during the BlueCo era.



Surprisingly, Rosenior’s tenure started rather well, with four wins on the bounce in the Premier League as well as two Champions League victories that saw Chelsea qualify among the top eight teams in the league phase. But it all went dramatically downhill from there.



Aside from games against second-tier sides in the FA Cup, Chelsea won just one of their last 11 games under Rosenior, that form is literally Lampard-esque. To make matters worse, Chelsea failed to score against a top-flight opponent in each of their last six games with Rosenior on the touchline.



After Enzo Fernández scored a momentary equalizer in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals against Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea were outscored 17–0 by top-flight rivals until Rosenior’s sacking.



Rosenior was clearly ill-qualified for the job and there were plenty of issues brewing prior to his appointment midway through the season. Still, some of the performances he oversaw during the final days on his tenure are arguably the worst Chelsea have looked under BlueCo.

3. Graham Potter

Graham Potter’s reputation took a massive hit at Chelsea. | Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images

Games Managed: 31

Winning Percentage: 38.7%

Trophies Won: 0



Before Lampard there was Graham Potter, the first permanent manager hired under BlueCo, and what a catastrophic failure of an appointment it was.



Replacing Thomas Tuchel was never going to be an easy feat, even for a manager whose stock was on the rise after impressive seasons at Brighton. But soon it became obvious that Potter wasn’t fit to lead Chelsea’s transition into a new era, looking unable to handle the turmoil and drastic change that occurred during BlueCo’s first season in 2022–23.



Chelsea won just seven of the 22 Premier League games Potter managed and he left the Stamford Bridge owning the joint-lowest points-per-game record of any manager in Chelsea’s history to oversee more than 20 league games, tied with Glenn Hoddle at 1.27 ppg.



After winning just four games after the calendar turned to 2023, Potter was sacked in early April with Chelsea well on their way to their worst season of the 21st century.



The only thing that puts Potter just slightly ahead of Rosenior is that despite how bad Chelsea were under the former, they never experienced such an awful stretch of results as the one endured to end the latter’s tenure. Plus, Potter did lead Chelsea to the Champions League quarterfinals.



Although Potter was in charge for longer, the pair of English bosses have almost the same number of wins and losses at the helm. We’re really splitting hairs between the two, the truth is both tenures were calamitous.

2. Mauricio Pochettino

Pochettino lasted a full season—not a minor feat under BlueCo. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Games Managed: 51

Winning Percentage: 52.9%

Trophies Won: 0



Following the embarrassment that was Chelsea’s 2022–23 campaign, Mauricio Pochettino landed in Stamford Bridge ahead of 2023–24 and although there was nothing spectacular about the Argentine’s tenure, he sits comfortably second on this list.



His Tottenham Hotspur past, poor results to start the season and questionable handling of the players at his disposal contributed to Pochettino never really earning the full support of Chelsea fans and the hierarchy alike.



Still, Chelsea lost just one of their last 15 Premier League games under Pochettino to secure a sixth-place finish that saw the Blues return to European competitions. The Argentine also guided Chelsea to the Carabao Cup final, eventually losing in extra time against Liverpool. It also must be said that no manager has been able to extract as much from Cole Palmer than the now USMNT boss.



Pochettino’s tenure is elite when compared to Chelsea’s first season under BlueCo, but it’s also clear that the Argentine wasn’t the right man to lead the Blues back to prominence. Pochettino left without shame nor glory, though, making it a full season at the helm is a feat in and of itself based on recent evidence.

1. Enzo Maresca

Enzo Maresca conquered the first two trophies of the BlueCo era. | Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Games Managed: 92

Winning Percentage: 59.7%

Trophies Won: 2



Enzo Maresca is the best Chelsea manager of the BlueCo era, and it’s not particularly close.



Appointed ahead of the 2024–25 season, Maresca had a brilliant start to his debut term, with talks of Chelsea even potentially being involved the Premier league title race during the opening months of the campaign. Those suggestions were far too optimistic, but Maresca still led Chelsea to a fourth-place finish, becoming the first manager under BlueCo to reach Champions League qualification.



Winning the UEFA Conference League was essentially an obligation given the opposition Chelsea faced in the competition, but Maresca‘s side won it with tremendous ease to lift the first piece of silverware of the BlueCo era.



Say what you want about the relevance of the 2025 Club World Cup, but Maresca’s Blues dismantled Champions League monarchs PSG to cover themselves in glory as the first winners of the revamped competition. Two trophies in his one full season, that alone puts Maresca comfortably atop this list.



It’s true that Chelsea endured their slumps under the Italian, including one that ended up in his split with the club on New Year’s Day. Still, Chelsea’s best version under BlueCo came with Maresca at the helm, and the pair of 3–0 wins against PSG and then Barcelona in the Champions League are the two marquee victories of the new ownership era.



Maresca wasn’t perfect, but he easily tops this list and, if anything, what transpired in the second half of 2025–26 only enhances the legacy of his tenure at Stamford Bridge.

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