Barcelona were dealt a major blow on Wednesday when their appeal to overturn Fermín López’s red-card was rejected, upholding the attacking midfielder’s two-game suspension.

Fermín was the main protagonist of Barcelona’s chaotic 3–2 comeback win over Villarreal at the weekend. After setting up Villarreal’s opener and then scoring a goal himself bring the Catalans level, he was mysteriously sent off in the twilight of the match once he had already been withdrawn from the pitch.

Match referee Alejandro Hernández Hernández later revealed his decision to show Fermín red came after the player got close to the fourth official and shouted “don’t f--- with me!”

On the eve of Barcelona’s Champions League clash with Sabah, manager Hansi Flick joked that from now on players that get emotional such as Fermín will be forced to sit in the second row of the team bench.

A day later, Spanish soccer’s disciplinary committee confirmed it imposed a two-match ban on Fermín, plus a fine for his behavior toward the match referee and fourth official. Unsurprisingly, Barcelona reportedly plan to appeal the suspension—even if it’s unlikely to be shortened—because now they’ll be without a key contributor for a crucial fixture in the title race.

REACTION FROM BARCELONA’S CONTROVERSIAL WIN OVER VILLARREAL

The Barcelona Games Fermín López Will Miss

Fermín López is well on his way to the best statistical season of his career. | Pedro Salado/Getty Images

Fermín will feature from the start in Barça’s maiden visit to Sabah looking to solidify their place inside the top eight of the Champions League league phase. But the energetic attacking midfielder will watch from the stands in Barcelona’s ensuing pair of games.

The 23-year-old won’t travel to Galicia when Barcelona make the trip East to face newly-promoted side Deportivo a Coruña on Sunday. It’ll be the first time the Catalans face Deportivo this decade, and although Fermín’s absence stings, Flick’s men should be able to collect a result on Sunday.

The real blow of Fermín’s absence, though, will be felt three day later. Barcelona are set to host rivals Atlético Madrid next Wednesday in a match that unquestionably has major La Liga title race implications. Los Rojiblancos are five points adrift of Barça at the summit and can ill-afford to lose more ground.

Fermín was Barcelona’s hero when he bagged a brace in the 2–1 comeback win away against Atlético in the final match before the November international break. Less than a month later, the pair of rivals meet again for what could be their final meeting of the season.

The reverse fixture of the La Liga campaign between Barça and Atléti was originally scheduled for Matchday 23, but the game had to be moved forward due to scheduling conflicts with the upcoming Spanish Super Cup—a tournament where both teams will feature in next February.

In a painful twist of fate, a scheduling conflict will result in Fermín missing one of the most important matches of Barça’s domestic season. With the man responsible for Barcelona’s latest victory against Atléti unavailable, someone else will have to step up.

Who Will Replace the Suspended Fermín for Barcelona?

Dani Olmo is back. | Javier Borrego/Europa Press/Getty Images

Fermín has seven goal contributions in his last four Barça appearances and is averaging a goal involvement per game this season. There’s no other way around it: his suspension is a devastating blow.

Fortunately for Flick, Fermín’s most natural replacement returned from injury against Villarreal. Dani Olmo is back after missing four games with an adductor injury and should be Flick’s choice to take over the starting attacking midfielder job in Fermín’s absence.

Olmo and Fermín have been competing for minutes as Barcelona’s No. 10 over the last two seasons. Despite being different profiles and having contrasting strengths and weaknesses, they both are excellent alternatives.

The last time Atlético visited the Camp Nou in La Liga, it was Olmo who completed Barça’s comeback when he buried the match-winner in the second half—dislocating his shoulder in the process. The platinum blonde playmaker will look to have a similar impact a year later if he is indeed Flick’s choice to replace Fermín.

Flick could also instead opt to deploy a more traditional midfield trio with either Gavi of Marc Bernal alongside Pedri and Frenkie de Jong—if the latter isn’t deployed in defense. Raphinha could also operate in the No. 10 role with Gabriel Jesus leading the line.

But Olmo replacing Fermín is a no-brainer and the most sensible decision Flick could make. Soon after returning from injury, Olmo must deliver in Fermín’s absence to rekindle their individual battle for the starting No. 10 role.