La Liga president Javier Tebas didn’t waste his latest opportunity to take a dig at Real Madrid amid their ongoing war, stating Los Blancos “clearly” put more pressure on referees than Barcelona.

The topic of referees favoring the two biggest teams in Spain resurfaced again this weekend after Villarreal midfielder Santiago Comesaña stated that “the pressure these teams put on referees is really strong” following the 3–2 defeat against Barça at the Camp Nou.

Tebas attended the first gala of Spanish referees on Monday night and was asked about the pressure Barcelona and Real Madrid put on match officials. The La Liga president didn’t hold back when addressing the situation, stating that one of the two giants in particular is the most at fault.

“Historically it’s been said that with the big teams, referees referee differently,” Tebas said. “I don’t know, of course nowadays the topic of every thing that is being talked about Madrid and Barça ... they are going to be under pressure, because one is always looking at what the other is doing constantly. In this case, Real Madrid especially.”

When asked if he believes both Barcelona and Madrid apply the same amount of pressure, Tebas had an emphatic verdict. “No. Clearly [more pressure comes] from Real Madrid TV. I think the behavior of Real Madrid TV—which is the same as the club’s—is very different than what Barcelona are doing.”

Tebas Compares His Relationships With Barcelona and Real Madrid

Javier Tebas has received support from Barcelona in recent times. | Gongora/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The source of Real Madrid’s ongoing war with La Liga referees and Tebas stems from the infamous Negreira case. Barcelona are accused of paying over €7 million ($7.9 million) in bribes to the former vice president of Spain’s refereeing committee in order to get favorable treatment on the pitch from 2001–18.

The Catalans have been under investigation for years now and Madrid has kept the topic alive by submitting fresh claims to UEFA as recently as October. Tebas has stated multiple times he believes the Negreira case is “extremely serious and must be investigated until the end.”

But it’s Real Madrid’s insistence in blaming every controversial refereeing decision on Negreira, seven years after he left his post, that Tebas won’t stand for.

“I still believe what I said a while back about the Negreira case,” Tebas said. “I haven’t changed, but what I won’t do is throw a gum hoping it sticks. Negreira ended in 2019, I can’t remain always hard on Barça, that case is up to the judges. That doesn’t mean I can’t have a relationship with them [Barcelona] until there is a firm sentence.”

Barcelona president Joan Laporta (right) has praised the job Tebas is doing as La Liga president. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

“What Real Madrid TV are trying to suggest is unheard of,” Tebas added. “Unheard of was their stance of being friendly [with Barcelona] until they left the European Super League project. Their conduct shouldn’t change just because [Barça] are or aren’t in the Super League. What we aren’t going to do is break relations. We’ll see what justice says.”

Real Madrid called for Tebas’s resignation back in October after the La Liga president compared Real Madrid TV’s “propaganda campaigns” to the “techniques exploited by Nazi Germany.”

Around the same time, Barcelona president Joan Laporta stated he felt “lucky we have Tebas as La Liga president. He has the experience many topics require, good judgement and knows how to combat the attacks he receives from Real Madrid.”

The war of words and statements between Barça, Real Madrid and La Liga will surely continue, but over the weekend, another prominent figure addressed the fresh refereeing complains made by Villarreal.

Jose Mourinho Accuses Villarreal Player of Having ‘Amnesia’

Mourinho took aim at Villarreal’s Santi Comesaña. | Dennis Agyeman/Europa Press/Getty Images

Comesaña’s fiery rant following Villarreal’s defeat against Barcelona wasn’t exclusively aimed at the Catalans. The midfielder described multiple incidents he felt put the match referee under immense pressure and added that “the same thing happened at the Bernabéu” when Villarreal faced Los Blancos earlier in the term.

A day, later, José Mourinho was asked about Comesaña’s comments, and the Real Madrid manager responded in trademark fashion.

“He [Comesaña] has amnesia,” Mourinho declared. “Exactly because of that [including Real Madrid in his rant] he has amnesia.”

The Portuguese boss went on to recall what happened when Los Blancos hosted Villarreal, the match where Madrid had a goal disallowed and Vinícius Júnior was sent off for pulling the hair of an opponent, forcing Los Blancos to survive the last 20 minutes of the match with 10-men to secure a 1–0 win.

“Either he’s suffering from amnesia or they like to make it easier for themselves by lumping both teams together,” Mourinho continued. “Let him do that, but not with Negreira. Let him leave us out of that mix when it comes to Negreira, but if he wants to talk nonsense or suffer from amnesia about these little things, it’s no big deal.”