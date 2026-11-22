Paris Saint-Germain have been dealt a disastrous injury blow in their bid for a third successive Champions League title, with Désiré Doué almost certain to miss the rest of the campaign after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

The 21-year-old sustained the injury just before halftime during Saturday’s 3–2 away win at Nice, and PSG have now confirmed the worst news possible.

“Having suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during Saturday’s Ligue 1 match against OGC Nice, Désiré Doué will undergo surgery before the end of the month,” an official club statement read.

The prodigious winger had scored his sixth goal of the season just 12 minutes before being stretchered off the field in dismay, and he will now join fellow forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who also tore his ACL back in October, in the treatment room for the remainder of the campaign.

Naturally, PSG will need to turn to the transfer market to remedy their injury woes. Summer recruits Mika Godts and Maghnes Akliouche are the only senior wingers available in Luis Enrique’s roster, with former wide men Ousmane Dembélé and Ferran Torres now preferred in the center forward position.

So, who could PSG sign to bolster their offense and keep hopes of a Champions League three-peat alive?

Estêvão

Estêvão could be on the market this winter. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Estêvão to PSG, either on a temporary or permanent transfer, appears an absolute no-brainer. The Chelsea winger is desperate for greater first-team involvement in west London, having been used surprisingly sparingly by under-fire Xabi Alonso this season.

The 19-year-old has offered glimpses of his prodigious talent for club and country, but there appears little room for growth within Alonso’s 3-4-2-1 formation, or even in the alternate 4-2-3-1 system when João Pedro returns from injury.

While Chelsea will be reluctant to sanction a permanent departure—and rightly so—perhaps a temporary spell in Paris could benefit all parties. Estêvão would have the chance to develop in world soccer’s best team and under a truly elite coach, PSG would have necessary cover in wide areas and the Blues would, if all goes to plan, receive a more well-rounded and polished player upon his return to Stamford Bridge.

Vinícius Júnior

Vinícius Júnior’s future appears uncertain. | Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press/Getty Images

The Vinícius Júnior soap opera recently took another twist as the Brazilian inspired Real Madrid’s comeback victory over Celta Vigo, earning him some redemption after a dismal start to the campaign by his lofty standards.

However, one productive performance doesn’t alter much, with Los Blancos still a more coherent side when only one of Vinícius and Kylian Mbappé is playing. Despite signing a lucrative contract extension in the summer, the 26-year-old’s poor form and the consistent brilliance of Yan Diomande clouds his future in uncertainty.

Paris could provide a welcome escape route for Viní Jr., most feasibly as part of an expensive loan deal. While PSG have moved away from their ‘Galácticos’ policy with great success since Enrique’s arrival, desperate times call for desperate measures. On his day, the Real Madrid forward still remains one of the world’s most devastating attackers, and could realistically propel the French giants to another European crown.

Eli Junior Kroupi

PSG want the Frenchman. | Robin Jones/AFC Bournemouth/Getty Images

The transfer market isn’t littered with short-term solutions capable of carrying PSG until the end of the season. Therefore, they could turn to more realistic targets which will help them now and in the future, with one of those potentially being Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi.

The precocious Frenchman is reportedly keen on a move back to his homeland, with PSG providing the perfect destination for him to hone his skills and compete for the biggest titles. The 20-year-old has already proven himself in the Premier League, scoring 13 times last season, and is generating interest from Arsenal and Barcelona, too.

Unfortunately, Kroupi is not a winger, although his versatility has seen him feature as an attacking midfielder and center forward for Bournemouth. But his arrival would potentially allow Dembélé to drift back into a wide position for the time being, without leaving PSG with too many wingers once Doué and Kvaratskhelia return.

Said El Mala

Said El Mala is another emerging Bundesliga star. | Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images

There are few wide men with greater potential than Said El Mala. The speedy, robust and tenacious 20-year-old has blossomed since moving to Köln, with 13 goals and four assists delivered in the Bundesliga last season. He was unfortunate to miss out on Germany’s World Cup roster at the end of a breakout campaign.

El Mala has begun the current season in similarly confident mood, whether operating as a winger or central striker for Köln. Seven goal contributions have been registered already, and he’s doubled his number of senior international caps as well.

A long-term investment capable of bolstering an already high-quality forward line, El Mala certainly makes logistical and financial sense. He’s expected to cost around $54.8 million, which is pocket change for PSG’s Qatari owners.