Lamine Yamal Trolls Jude Bellingham After Barcelona Defeat Real Madrid, Win La Liga

Lamine Yamal didn’t forget the not-so-subtle shot Jude Bellingham directed his way earlier in the term, getting the last laugh in their personal war of words after Barcelona defeated Real Madrid in El Clásico to crown themselves La Liga champions.

In October, Bellingham took aim at Yamal when Real Madrid triumphed over Barcelona in the first El Clásico of the season. Yamal famously had some controversial comments prior to the match at the Bernabéu, and after Los Blancos’s victory, Bellingham posted on Instagram celebrating the win with the caption: “Talk is cheap.”

A little over six months later, Barcelona landed the knockout punch on Real Madrid’s season in Sunday’s 2–0 win at the Camp Nou to secure back-to-back league titles. And a day later, as the Blaugrana parade was about to start, Yamal got his long-awaited revenge against Bellingham with an Instagram post of his own, writing "Talk is cheap,” accompanied by crying-face emojis.

Lamine Yamal clapped back at Jude Bellingham. | Instagram (lamineyamal)

Ever since October’s heated scuffle that prompted Bellingham’s dig, the previously chronically-online Yamal had kept a relatively low profile on social media. The 18-year-old shifted his attention to delivering on the pitch and, since that defeat in El Clásico, he helped Barcelona win 23 of their next 25 league matches to clinch the league title. Although an injury sidelined him from Barça’s last three games, he played a crucial role in the title-run.

Once the league trophy was already in his grasp, though, Yamal couldn’t help himself and returned to his social media antics.. and it wasn’t the first time the teenager took aim at Bellingham in this manner.

Yamal Fires Shot At Bellingham For Second-Straight Year

Lamine Yamal (left) and Jude Bellingham are two of soccer’s biggest stars. | Alberto Gardin/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Exactly one year ago, Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 4–3 to all but clinch the La Liga title. Following that match, Yamal also threw a not-so-subtle jab at Bellingham.

Barcelona’s 4–3 win came just days after they were eliminated by Inter Milan in the Champions League semifinals. Soon after the elimination, Inter center back Alessandro Bastoni posted on social media celebrating the win and Bellingham was quick to like the post.

Yamal scored a beauty in Barça’s El Clásico win on May 11, 2025, and after the match, he took to Instagram and wrote: "Don’t forget to like this one too,” clearly hinting at the England international liking Bastoni’s post.

Barcelona and Yamal have now won five of the six domestic trophies available over the past two seasons, and they’ve won six of seven El Clásico’s against Bellingham and Real Madrid in that same span. Hansi Flick’s Barcelona have established themselves as the dominant force in Spanish soccer, and Real Madrid have plenty of work to do to dethrone the Catalans next season.

But what’s undeniable is that the Barcelona vs. Real Madrid rivalry is back to being full of animosity both on and off the pitch, and more fireworks and possible wars of words should be expected next season between some of the biggest stars in world soccer.

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