Liverpool 2026–27 Season Preview: Expectations Tempered for Andoni Iraola’s Debut Year

After two completely contrasting years under Arne Slot, Liverpool are once again journeying into the unknown for the 2026–27 season.

Andoni Iraola is the man trusted with steering the ship back into clear waters after last season’s tumultuous ride, and while there is optimism around the appointment of the attack-minded Spaniard, there remain plenty of concerns around the Reds heading into the new term.

Despite some dire displays last season, Liverpool still snuck Champions League qualification by finishing fifth, meaning Iraola must juggle European expectations alongside three domestic competitions. That’s quite the challenge for the former Bournemouth boss.

Slot was able to guide Liverpool to the Premier League title in his maiden campaign at the helm, but less is expected of Iraola for his first season in charge.

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What Liverpool Hope to Achieve

Liverpool must adapt quickly under Iraola. | Peter Byrne/PA Images/Getty Images

A club of Liverpool’s size and reputation must always shoot for the stars. They will expect to be extremely competitive in the Premier League, Champions League and domestic cup competitions, as they do every single year. However, more realistic ambitions must be set for 2026–27.

As they adapt to Iraola’s industrious, attack-first approach, teething problems must be expected. There will naturally be occasions where Liverpool look untidy, especially against stronger opponents, and that has been underscored during a mixed preseason campaign.

Perhaps the greatest thing Liverpool can achieve next season is fully transforming into an Iraola side and reconnecting supporters with a familiar identity built on hard work, intensity and attractive soccer.

More tangible success will be required, however, and qualifying for the Champions League once again is nonnegotiable. Liverpool would compete for the Premier League title in an ideal world, but a top four finish is more likely, while an improvement on last season’s points tally of just 60 is essential.

In Europe, the Reds must qualify from the league phase, but a deep run on the continent appears fanciful. Perhaps the domestic cup competitions can bring genuine hope of silverware.

Key Fixture Dates

Liverpool supporters will circle meetings with Manchester United in their calendars. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool have four individual months of the campaign where they avoid playing any other members of the ‘Big Six’. August, September, March and April all come and go without them coming up against their traditional rivals.

However, many of their toughest encounters come in quick succession. A first meeting with fierce foes Manchester United arrives in late November, which is followed by the Merseyside derby away from home the following weekend. It’s the same at the end of January, where a trip to Old Trafford precedes a clash with Everton.

Just a week after the second Merseyside derby of the season comes a visit to Premier League champions Arsenal, with the first meeting of the campaign slated for Halloween.

Liverpool’s first ‘Big Six’ opponent is Manchester City on Oct. 10 at Anfield, with the reverse fixture staged in early May—just a week after a home clash with Chelsea and club icon Xabi Alonso. A final outing before Christmas Day comes against Tottenham Hotspur for the second season running, while Liverpool travel to newly-promoted Hull City on Boxing Day.

The campaign begins away at Newcastle United on Aug. 23 and closes at home to Iraola’s former employers Bournemouth on May 30.

Opponent Fixture Dates Manchester United Nov. 21 (H), Jan. 23 (A) Everton Nov. 28 (A), Jan. 30 (H) Arsenal Oct. 31 (H), Feb. 6 (A) Manchester City Oct. 10 (H), May 8 (A) Chelsea Dec. 5 (A), May 1 (H) Tottenham Hotspur Dec. 19 (H), Feb. 27 (A)

Liverpool’s 2026–27 Premier League Fixtures

Major Signings

Ronald Araújo has joined on loan from Barcelona. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Liverpool lost Mohamed Salah, Ibrahima Konaté and Andy Robertson at the end of last season, leaving their current roster short on experience and depth in key positions.

To help remedy the loss of Salah, Liverpool splashed the cash on up-and-coming World Cup winner Victor Muñoz, who enjoyed a promising season with Osasuna before moving to England. However, he’s predominantly a left winger, meaning reinforcements are still required on the right-hand side.

Liverpool’s defense remains a major concern heading into 2026–27, even with the addition of Ronald Araújo and Jérémy Jacquet. The former has joined on loan from Barcelona with an option to buy next summer, filling holes at center back and right back, while the latter agreed a deal to join the club last winter.

More signings are projected before the transfer window shuts on Sep. 1 and Iraola could do with several new faces.

Player Signed From Fee Jerémy Jacquet Rennes $74 million Victor Muñoz Osasuna $45.5 million Ronald Araújo Barcelona Loan

Liverpool’s 2026–27 roster

Ones to Watch, Breakout Stars

The sky is the limit for Rio Ngumoha. | Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Liverpool are hopeful that problematic debut seasons for record signings Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak should be improved upon significantly next term. The pair could hold the key to success considering their talent and potential, but must quickly rediscover their mojo to aid an unspectacular forward line.

Giovanni Leoni is certainly one worth watching, too. The 19-year-old center back signed last summer, but has been missing since his debut in September following an ACL tear. Tipped to return in the autumn, the Italian will feel like a new signing.

An even more impressive campaign from 17-year-old sensation Rio Ngumoha is expected. The explosive winger, who made his first senior England cap just before the World Cup, turned out 29 times under Slot last season, but should enjoy an even more prominent role in 2026–27. He’s undoubtedly one of the most exciting youngsters in the world.

Another English teenager could be in for an exciting term as well, with 19-year-old midfielder Trey Nyoni having been terrific in preseason. Seemingly destined for greatness, he could be an incredibly useful asset for Iraola with his blend of athleticism and precise passing.

Season Prediction

There is so much uncertainty surrounding Liverpool. | Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Uncertainty reigns ahead of Iraola’s debut season and it’s difficult to predict exactly how things will pan out. A return to front-footed soccer could elevate a talented yet unbalanced squad, or it could expose the flaws that were increasingly prevalent under Slot.

Any piece of silverware under Iraola would be wildly celebrated, but consistently besting some of England and Europe’s elite appears unlikely. Liverpool remain some way off the likes of Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

They will expect to finish in the top four as the bare minimum, with progression to the knockout phase of the Champions League also projected. Liverpool could easily win one of the FA Cup or Carabao Cup, but they will not be favorites for either.

A transitional season under Iraola is most likely, one which is unlikely to yield trophies.

Competition Predicted Finish Premier League 4th Champions League Round of 16 FA Cup Semifinals Carabao Cup Quarterfinals