Liverpool vs. Brentford: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Liverpool know they will qualify for next season’s Champions League should they avoid defeat to Brentford on the final day of the Premier League campaign.

The Reds squandered the chance to secure their Champions League berth during their humiliating defeat to Aston Villa last time out, but a point will be enough to get the job done against the Bees. Even a defeat probably won’t be fatal, with sixth-placed Bournemouth three points worse off than Liverpool and with an inferior goal difference.

Bournemouth would need to win, Liverpool lose and a seven-goal swing occur for Arne Slot’s side to drop out of fifth place. Opta give the Reds a 99.51% chance of securing qualification come Sunday’s final whistle.

However, Liverpool will want to finish their assignment on their own terms, Anfield having already been forced to witness some disastrous days this season. Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson will seek to celebrate their final appearances for the club with a victory fitting of their legacies.

Brentford will be highly motivated heading to Merseyside, European qualification also on the line for the Londoners. While currently eighth, a draw or victory would offer them the chance to finish in a Europa League or Conference League position, depending on results elsewhere. A tremendous term could end in qualification for UEFA competition for the first time.

Liverpool vs. Brentford Score Prediction

Liverpool Squeak Over Finish Line

Liverpool must avoid defeat on Sunday. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Liverpool enter Sunday’s fixture in dismal form after two defeats and a draw in clashes with Manchester United, Chelsea and Aston Villa. Three uninspiring performances must be improved upon against an awkward Brentford side.

The Reds can hardly be relied upon this weekend given their disastrous season, but they have generally saved their best showings for their own patch. They will want to finish with a flourish as something of an apology to the Anfield faithful.

Brentford will cause them major issues, especially with their physicality and direct approach, but Liverpool might squeeze one last win out of an awful season.

Anfield record : While Liverpool have struggled during trips to the Gtech Community Stadium in recent years, they have won all four of their Anfield clashes with the Bees in the Premier League without conceding. An aggregate score of 9–0 in those games bodes well for the out-of-form Reds.

: While Liverpool have struggled during trips to the Gtech Community Stadium in recent years, they have won all four of their Anfield clashes with the Bees in the Premier League without conceding. An aggregate score of 9–0 in those games bodes well for the out-of-form Reds. Returnees offer boost : Salah and Florian Wirtz both made comebacks from the bench against Villa last time out and should start at Anfield to add some much-needed firepower to Liverpool’s misfiring attack. Alexander Isak could also play some part in the clash, too.

: Salah and Florian Wirtz both made comebacks from the bench against Villa last time out and should start at Anfield to add some much-needed firepower to Liverpool’s misfiring attack. Alexander Isak could also play some part in the clash, too. Brentford’s patchy form: The Bees have won just one of their last nine league games and haven’t tasted victory on their travels in any competition since late February. They have run out of steam slightly, and a difficult period has been littered with hard-fought draws.

Prediction: Liverpool 2–1 Brentford

Salah and Robertson bid farewell to Anfield. | FotMob

Salah and Robertson will receive emotional send-offs at Anfield on Sunday, both almost certain to feature in the starting lineup. Salah should still start despite aiming a not-so-sly dig at Slot on social media after the Villa defeat.

Alisson and Isak were expected back in training before Brentford’s visit, as revealed by Slot in Friday’s press conference. Neither appear likely to start at Anfield even if they make the squad.

Jeremie Frimpong should return from a knock that sidelined him against Villa, but long-term absentees Hugo Ekitiké, Giovanni Leoni, Wataru Endo and Conor Bradley will all miss out once again.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Brentford (4-2-3-1): Mamardashvili; Gomez, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Salah, Wirtz, Ngumoha; Gakpo.

Brentford Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool

Kevin Schade could be the only change from last weekend. | FotMob

Brentford continue without Rico Henry, Antoni Milambo and Fábio Carvalho, the latter one of many former Reds in the Brentford setup. However, the trio will be the only absentees for the journey north.

Ex-Liverpool triumvirate Jordan Henderson, Sepp van den Berg and Caoimhín Kelleher could all start on their Anfield returns, although only the latter is guaranteed to feature in the XI.

Igor Thiago will be aiming to add to the 22 goals scored in the Premier League this season, buoyed by his presence in Brazil’s World Cup squad.

Brentford predicted lineup vs. Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Kelleher; Kayode, Ajer, Collins, Lewis-Potter; Yarmolyuk, Janelt; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago.

What Time Does Liverpool vs. Brentford Kick Off?

Location : Liverpool, England

: Liverpool, England Stadium : Anfield

: Anfield Date : Sunday, May 24

: Sunday, May 24 Kick-off Time : 4 p.m. BST / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT

: 4 p.m. BST / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT Referee : Darren England

: Darren England VAR: Tony Harrington

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Brentford on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Syfy United Kingdom Sky Sports+ Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 6 Canada Mexico FOX+, FOX One

READ THE LATEST PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC