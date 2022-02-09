Manchester United Throw A Billion Pounds Down The Drain As Liverpool Don't Even Make Top Ten

Modern football is unfortunately powered by money, but does spending mean success? According to a new study by football financial experts, that is not the case. Manchester United have been the biggest spenders in the last ten years with very little to show for it.

Both Manchester clubs top the list for the highest spenders in the last ten years, but only one of them has made the most of the money spent. It has been revealed that Manchester United have spent (net spend) above a billion pounds since 2012 and Manchester City just under a billion.

However, the similarities between both clubs stop there. Whilst Manchester City have had plenty of domestic success, Manchester United's trophy haul within the same time frame includes a Europa League and an FA Cup, both coming in the eras of Louis Van Gaal and Jose Mourinho.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

In contrast to the big spenders, Liverpool \(14th) have spent less than half of United and City, winning both the Champions League and Premier League within that time. Adding a few finals and a constant title challenge, whilst keeping the net spend to a minimum is nothing less than an outstanding achievement from Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool's backroom staff.

Premier League clubs take up six of the ten biggest net spenders as Arsenal (5th), Everton (8th), Aston Villa (9th), and Chelsea (10th) all making the top ten in Europe. European giants PSG, Barcelona, Juventus, and AC Milan make up the other four places.

Big names missing out of the top ten include Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, with Real Madrid not even making it into the top twenty. Premier League clubs continue to dominate the rest of the list, with 14 out of the 20 all coming from England

CIES Football Observatory hav released the list online, which has shocked many football fans and has started to ask questions of certain clubs as they throw ridiculous money away with nothing to show for it.

