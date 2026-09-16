Man Utd Pay the Price for Ignoring Michael Carrick’s Transfer ‘Focus’ This Summer

Strengthening the left back position was reportedly Michael Carrick’s “focus” at one point during the summer transfer window, but Manchester United still failed to acquiesce to their manager’s desire.

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Carrick wanted Man United’s efforts in the transfer market to be centered on finding a reinforcement on the left flank following the early summer arrivals of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

Man United did attempt to make a move for Lewis Hall, but Newcastle United never budged. Then, once Carrick made his priorities known, the Red Devils explored a potential move for Arsenal’s Miles Lewis-Skelly, per Ornstein.

However, United quickly shifted gears and landed their third midfield acquisition of the summer as their longstanding interest in Carlos Baleba finally materialized.

Ornstein revealed that a Deadline Day loan-move for Manchester City’s Rayan Aït-Nouri was a possibility, but United were uninterested in the obligation to buy clause City wanted to include in the deal. Similarly, a loan move for Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde interested the Red Devils, but the Catalans only considered Balde’s exit if it was a permanent transfer.

Deadline Day came and went and Carrick’s new left back reinforcement never landed at Old Trafford.

Man United Prioritized Midfield Rebuild Over Left Back Signing

Andrey Santos (left) and Youri Tielemans are part of Man Utd’s new-look midfield. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Although it’s true that Man United failed to add a left back during the recent transfer window, it’s also true that rebuilding their midfield was widely viewed as the team’s biggest need entering the summer. Casemiro left the club and Manuel Ugarte would’ve likely followed had he not torn his ACL during the World Cup.

As a result, Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes would’ve been the only senior midfielders in United’s squad, making midfield acquisitions a must entering a season with a much busier schedule due to the team’s return to Champions League soccer.

United’s summer midfield recruitment didn’t come without its hurdles, though. A deal for Atalanta’s Éderson collapsed entering the home-stretch, and United were unable to materialize their interest in Matheus Fernandes or Elliot Anderson, who both moved to other big Premier League clubs.

But the Red Devils were flexible and simply switched gears, spending in the region of $200 million to sign Santos from Chelsea, Tielemans from Aston Villa and Baleba from Brighton & Hove Albion, completing their needed midfield rebuild.

It’s clear that securing multiple strong midfield reinforcements was the main mission of United’s sporting hierarchy. At left back, they had their top targets, but if they weren’t available, the Red Devils became much more selective and opted not to make a panic move for the sake of simply adding a body at the position.

Carrick Will Have to Make Due With Current Left Back Options

Luke Shaw remains Man United’s top option at left back. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Less than 10 games into the season and it’s already become clear that United are thin at left back. Until the January window opens, though, Carrick will have to navigate the opening months of the campaign with the options already in-house.

Luke Shaw is United’s top-choice left back entering his 12th season at the club. But after enjoying an injury-free 2025–26 campaign, the veteran’s recurring fitness woes have already reappeared and he missed United’s last two matches.

Carrick has turned to 21-year-old Patrick Dorgu—who he used as a winger last season—as Shaw’s replacement during the last two games. Still, it’s clear he still has a ways to go in his defensive development.

Carrington graduate Harry Amas made his season debut replacing Dorgu in the Champions League win over Sabah, with the teenager another potential alternative Carrick can utilize. Despite not being his natural position, Ornstein suggests Noussair Mazraoui is another alternative at left back.

It’s not hard to envision United making a move for a left back in January, with Barcelona perhaps more open to negotiating a Balde loan given his value continues to drop. By the time next summer comes around, United could make a more serious push to acquire Hall, their dream left back signing.

Still, there’s still a long way to go until the winter window opens and Carrick will need to find answers with what he’s got at his disposal to correct course and get United firing after a slow start to their Premier League campaign.