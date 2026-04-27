Man Utd vs. Brentford: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Manchester United can take another stride toward Champions League qualification on Monday night, fellow European hopefuls Brentford their adversaries at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are all but confirmed in Europe’s premier competition next season after their victory over Chelsea last time out widened the gap between themselves and sixth place. While they won’t want to take their foot off the gas against Brentford, their healthy buffer makes points less valuable than they were just several weeks ago.

There is, of course, pride at stake, too. Brentford were 3–1 victors in September’s reverse fixture at the Gtech Community Stadium, one of many dismal United performances under former manager Ruben Amorim. That means they have lost back-to-back games with the Bees after last May’s dramatic 4–3 defeat.

Brentford are not entirely out of the race for Champions League qualification, especially considering sixth place would be enough under the circumstances that Aston Villa finish fifth and win the Europa League. While a tricky fixture list, stiff competition and eventualities out of their control make a Champions League berth unlikely, the west Londoners are certainly in the hunt to qualify for the Europa League or Conference League.

Man Utd vs. Brentford Score Prediction

Hosts Edge Hard-Fought Affair

Morale has been boosted by victory at Stamford Bridge. | James Gill—Danehouse/Getty Images

Brentford have become draw specialists in recent weeks. Five consecutive Premier League stalemates mark wasted opportunities, especially considering the mediocre calibre of their opposition across that run.

However, the Bees will be desperate to continue their streak at Old Trafford, with defeat the most likely outcome against Michael Carrick’s refreshed Red Devils.

Victory at Stamford Bridge in spite of a defensive crisis will have raised morale after the disappointing home defeat to Leeds United, United boasting the attacking personnel and organization to overcome their plucky visitors.

Old Trafford advantage : Despite successive defeats to Brentford, United have won all four of their Premier League clashes with the Londoners at Old Trafford. Even during their darker days, this fixture provided relief on their own patch—the last two wins ending 2–1. Carrick has also overseen five wins and just one loss at Old Trafford during his current interim spell.

: Despite successive defeats to Brentford, United have won all four of their Premier League clashes with the Londoners at Old Trafford. Even during their darker days, this fixture provided relief on their own patch—the last two wins ending 2–1. Carrick has also overseen five wins and just one loss at Old Trafford during his current interim spell. Bruno Fernandes magic : United are currently in possession of the Premier League’s best player. Bruno Fernandes has been in sensational form since returning to his preferred No.10 role under Carrick, the skipper even chasing the division record for most assists in a single season. He could single-handedly drag the Red Devils to victory on Monday.

: United are currently in possession of the Premier League’s best player. Bruno Fernandes has been in sensational form since returning to his preferred No.10 role under Carrick, the skipper even chasing the division record for most assists in a single season. He could single-handedly drag the Red Devils to victory on Monday. Brentford’s slump: While Andrews’s men have proven difficult to beat over the past few months, their Premier League record leaves much to be desired. They have won just one match in the competition across their last seven outings, and even that was an unconvincing 4–3 triumph at Burnley. They have struggled to get over the line lately.

Prediction: Man Utd 2–1 Brentford

Man Utd rarely rotate under Michael Carrick. | FotMob

United are boosted by the return of key center back Harry Maguire following suspension, the Englishman making an immediate return to the starting XI in place of Noussair Mazraoui.

However, United are still missing big names in defense; Matthijs de Ligt and Patrick Dorgu are injured, Lisandro Martínez is suspended and Leny Yoro remains a significant doubt to feature. That means Ayden Heaven may partner Maguire at center back.

There are question marks over whether Amad Diallo will come back into the team in place of either Bryan Mbeumo or Benjamin Šeško, but Carrick appears more likely to name the same forward quartet that featured in the Chelsea win.

Man Utd predicted lineup vs. Brentford (4-2-3-1): Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Heaven, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Šeško.

Brentford Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd

It could be an identical XI for Brentford from the Fulham draw. | FotMob

Brentford suffered no fresh injury setbacks during last weekend’s goalless draw with Fulham, but they remain without a host of names.

Long-term absentees Joshua Dasilva, Fábio Carvalho and Antoni Milambo remain sidelined, while midfield duo Vitaly Janelt and Jordan Henderson will be sorely missed in the engine room.

Winter signing Kaye Furo missed the Fulham match due to a knock and remains a doubt for Monday, while Rico Henry is back in the treatment room with a hamstring complaint.

Brentford predicted lineup vs. Man Utd (4-2-3-1): Kelleher; Kayode, Van den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter; Yarmolyuk, Jensen; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago.

What Time Does Man Utd vs. Brentford Kick Off?

Location : Manchester, England

: Manchester, England Stadium : Old Trafford

: Old Trafford Date : Monday, April 27

: Monday, April 27 Kick-off Time : 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee : Chris Kavanagh

: Chris Kavanagh VAR: James Bell

How to Watch Man Utd vs. Brentford on TV, Live Stream

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