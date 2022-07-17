Manchester City Goalkeeper James Trafford to Celebrate New Contract by Buying More Ice Cream

Manchester City's James Trafford had only one thing on his mind when he signed his new deal with the Premier League champions when he spoke to the News & Star.

“I can live off not too much money, unlike some people. I don’t do too much with my money. I spend most of it on food. Ice cream – I love ice cream. With this new contract, I’ll just buy more ice cream." Trafford Said

The 19-year-old goalkeeper came through the ranks at the Etihad after joining City from Carlisle at the age of 12.

Having started the 2021/22 season on loan at Accrington Stanley, he moved to Bolton Wanderers in League One in January 2022 until the end of the season.

City have rewarded the England U21 international with a bumper new deal keeping him in Manchester until the summer of 2027.

“They [City] have shown good faith in me. But I just want to keep enjoying it, whatever happens. I’ve seen lads my age go out on loan or be released and it's not gone their way. After that first kick in the teeth, I’ve seen some who’ve lost the hunger and enjoyment, and stopped working hard.

“I just enjoy it. The love of the game’s still there for the time being.”

Trafford has just gone back to Bolton Wanderers on a season-long loan to continue his development which will hopefully lead to a long career at the Etihad Stadium.

