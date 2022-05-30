Manchester City Make Decision on the Future of First-Team Goalkeeper Ahead of 2022/23 Season

Manchester City's back-up goalkeeper, Scott Carson is likely to renew his contract and remain at the club next season, according to Mike Minay.

One thing that has been vital in ensuring Manchester City's unprecedented dominance of English football has been the incredible squad harmony at the Etihad Stadium.

It is clear on a daily basis that Pep Guardiola's squad are all fully committed to the cause and fight for each other daily on the football pitch. There was no example more evident than last Sunday's incredible Premier League title win.

Despite looking dead and buried after conceding a second against Aston Villa, Guardiola, his coaching staff, and the players on the bench rallied around the team to power a quite remarkable comeback.

In the space of five crazy minutes, Ilkay Gundogan's brace - sandwiched between Rodri's side-footed effort - handed the Blues a fourth Premier League trophy in five seasons.

IMAGO / Sportimage That spirit stems all the way back to the backup goalkeepers, with Scott Carson seen as a vital member of the City dressing room. IMAGO / Sportimage He shares a notably close bond with the number one choice, Ederson, but his friendship with the rest of the squad cannot go understated.

IMAGO / PA Images Despite making 522 senior appearances across a stellar career, the veteran has seemingly taken a backseat and decided to help out City behind the scenes.



However, he is still seen as the third-choice 'keeper and Mike Minay says Carson is likely to renew his City contract and remain at the club next season.

Currently, the loan deal - which was made permanent last year - expires at the end of next month, but he is expected to be hanging around Guardiola's star-studded squad that little bit longer.

He made a maiden City appearance last season against Newcastle United in the Premier League and has since come off the bench in the Champions League.

That particular appearance was against Sporting CP in the second leg of a last-16 clash, where the 36-year-old made an impressive low save.

