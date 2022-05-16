Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola Congratulates Manchester City on the Signing of Erling Haaland

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reacted to Erling Haaland's imminent arrival by describing the gifted marksman as an 'important player' that will 'help' the club win silverware in the future.

Ever since Manchester City confirmed the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund last week, it has come as no surprise that the announcement of the move has also come with a wide array of opinions.

While many believe that the addition of one of Europe’s most clinical number nine's is set to make this City side virtually unbeatable, another school of thought questions whether the Norwegian will be able to adapt to the technically demanding brand of football at the Etihad Stadium.

Among the sea of opinions about the Premier League champions’ latest recruit, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola gave his two cents about the biggest transfer in world football.

Congratulations to the club to take an important player, a young player. We're going to help him to settle good with the team, and he'll try to help us have success”, he commented in a new interview with Sky Sports Football.

However, this is not the first instance in which the Spanish tactician has reacted positively to the transfer, previously stating that he is ‘pretty sure’ that the 21-year old will ‘adapt perfectly’ to his side, after Manchester City’s recent 5-1 demolition of Wolves.

The Catalan manager has also described the youngster as an ‘incredible young talent’ and mentioned that his acquisition could be one that could benefit the blue side of Manchester for ‘many years’.

Pep Guardiola’s enthusiasm is reportedly shared by those within the Etihad camp, as Norwegian journalist Arilas Ouls-Saada claimed that the club believe Erling Haaland’s £51 million fee is a ‘third’ of his ‘real value’ in the market.

Simon Stone of BBC Sport has also reported that the English giants are said to hold the belief that the deal to sign the Norwegian striker is ‘superb’ for a player of his ability and market value.

Ultimately, it is unsurprising to hear Pep Guardiola in particular be delighted with the lethal Erling Haaland’s imminent arrival, as he has had to tactically adapt to preparing his side without a natural striker for the best part of two successive seasons now.

