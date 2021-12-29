Man City Given Green Light to Move for Bundesliga Star Following Confirmation of Summer Departure

Purported Manchester City midfield target Denis Zakaria is set to leave Borussia Mönchengladbach on a free transfer next summer, the Bundesliga club have confirmed on Wednesday.

Denis Zakaria has been heavily linked with a move away from the German side in recent months, with Manchester City reportedly set to go head-to-head with the likes of Liverpool and Juventus over the signing of the rising Bundesliga star.

Following a recent development in the case of the Swiss international, the likes of Manchester City have now seemingly been given the green light to prepare a proposal for the midfielder.

On Wednesday afternoon, Borussia Monchengladbach confirmed via an official club statement that Denis Zakaria has informed his employers of his intention to leave after five years at 'Gladbach, after being handed an ultimatum by Sporting Director Max Eberl.

With Manchester City likely to be in need of a long-term back-up option for holding midfielder Rodri as club captain Fernandinho enters the twilight years of his career, it seems that Zakaria would tick all the right boxes to take over from the Brazilian.

The 25-year-old would bring a wealth of top-level experience in a position key to the Pep Guardiola system, with 144 appearances for Borussia Monchengladbach in all competitions and 40 caps for the Swiss national side.

Other possible candidates to rival Zakaria for the defensive midfield position at the Etihad have been few and far between in recent months, with other candidates including Manuel Locatelli and Declan Rice likely to seek greater guarantees over game time.

A free transfer would also represent a pragmatic move for the defending champions, with the Etihad Stadium hierarchy looking to use all available transfer funds to sign a new striker next summer.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra