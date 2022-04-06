Erik Ten Hag Failed to Fully Convince Manchester United in Manager Meeting

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag is said to have presented a five-year plan to Manchester United during his recent meeting with the club, claims a recent report.

Ten Hag had a meeting with the United board and the meeting was said to be a 'positive' one, with other candidates also interviewed for the role of a permanent manager at Old Trafford.

Miguel Delaney has reported for the Independent that Ten Hag talked about a five-year plan in his meeting with United, with focus on improving the physical conditioning of the players,

It is stated that United aren't fully convinced about the Dutchman, who did not 'blow people away' with his ideas.

Another issue is said to be whether Ten Hag would want to keep the current players or not and a lot of the targets he presented were Ajax players.

United have been left scarred by the businesses involving Donny van de Beek and Memphis Depay in the past.

There is said to be a split in the current United squad about whether Ten Hag can really manage the club or not.

