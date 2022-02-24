Skip to main content
Manchester United Airline Partner Aeroflot Banned in the UK Following New Sanctions Against Russia

Manchester United sponsor Aeroflot, the airline which United use to travel to any fixture via air travel has been banned from operating in the UK, announced British Prime Minister Boris Johnson when imposing new sanctions against Russia.

United have been sponsored by Aeroflot since 2013 and further renewed their deal in 2017. 

Russia initiated attacks against Ukraine on Thursday morning which has prompted further sanctions against the country during the current crisis.

imago0140917690h

As reported earlier today, United are reportedly preparing to end their sponsorship deal with the Russian airline company following the current events.

United CEO Richard Arnold confirmed that he wouldn't renew the deal between the club and airline passed the expiration date in April.

Today's report also suggests that Aeroflot will also be suspended in the United States - home of United owners, the Glazer family.

United will now need to find an alternative airline company to use for air travel to any fixtures where it's required following the suspension of Aeroflot in the UK.

