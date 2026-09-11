Martin Zubimendi: What’s Going on, Why Arsenal Star Could Leave

Rewind a year, and Martín Zubimendi appeared to be another inspired Arsenal addition.

Having just signed from Real Sociedad for $82 million (£60 million), the holding midfielder was immediately thrust into Mikel Arteta’s starting lineup. He played the entirety of Arsenal’s first four Premier League matches, even notching a brace in a home victory over Nottingham Forest.

The Spaniard was seemingly the missing piece of the puzzle—a perfect bodyguard for an increasingly-impressive defense and the player that enabled Declan Rice to blossom further up the field.

However, the renown Zubimendi earned early in his Arsenal career soon faded as the season progressed. By the campaign’s conclusion, he had surrendered his place in the team to the emerging Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Following a World Cup-winning campaign—admittedly one in which Zubimendi seldom featured for Spain—the 27-year-old was presented with another obstacle blocking him from Arsenal’s starting lineup: Bruno Guimarães. Meanwhile, the return of Mikel Merino from injury has further intensified the battle for regular minutes.

Currently, it’s a battle Zubimendi is losing, and that has resulted in speculation over his Arsenal future.

Why Zubimendi Could Push for Arsenal Exit

Zubimendi is currently on the periphery. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Unfortunately for Zubimendi, he is just one of the umpteen midfield options available to Arteta.

Martin Ødegaard’s exceptional early season form means he has joined Declan Rice as an untouchable member of the midfield three, leaving Zubimendi to fight with Lewis-Skelly, Guimarães, and Merino for the remaining spot. Let’s not forget that Eberechi Eze and Kai Havertz can play in deeper roles, too.

Arteta’s abundance of midfield candidates has naturally limited Zubimendi’s minutes. He’s failed to start any of the club’s four competitive matches this season and was also omitted from the XI for the Community Shield. In total, he’s played just 72 minutes.

Wednesday’s trip to Napoli seemed the perfect opportunity for Zubimendi to earn his first start of the season, but Arteta felt otherwise. He named Rice alongside Merino and Ødegaard, with Guimarães the first midfield substitute called upon. In the end, Zubimendi was given just eight minutes from the bench.

Martín Zubimendi (left) has been linked with Real Madrid. | Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Getty Images

Understandably, Zubimendi will have grown frustrated with his lack of involvement, especially considering he was an undeniably significant member of Arsenal’s title-winning roster. He played in every single Premier League match, starting 34 of them, and featured 13 times in the Champions League.

Arteta has been ruthless in breaking up sections of the squad that ended Arsenal’s 22-year drought last season, with sales sanctioned for Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus.

The way things are going, Zubimendi could follow them out of the exit door.

What Has Arteta Said About Zubimendi?

Arteta has talked Zubimendi up in public. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Zubimendi was linked closely with Chelsea and Real Madrid in the most recent transfer window amid uncertainty over his future; however, Arteta was quick to reassure his compatriot of his importance in north London.

“Zubi without a doubt was one of the best players for Arsenal last season,” Arteta said in August.

“Without him we would never get into the position that we got in the last few weeks, and he deserves massive credit. He deserves some credit from all of us, all the coaches, myself and especially his teammates.

“We know that without him we would never reach the level and the way that we competed throughout 10 months. At the end, yeah, he didn’t play that much. He still played some important minutes, but he didn’t play that much.

“But no one can neglect the importance of what we did and how important he is for us. So that’s something that’s important to comment because a lot of people end with the taste, ‘No, but this player played in the Champions League final’.

“This guy did it for 10 months. Otherwise, we weren’t here, and we wouldn’t be playing in those finals. I think he deserves a lot of credit for that.”

Could Chelsea, Real Madrid Sign Zubimendi?

Xabi Alonso already has a relationship with Zubimendi. | Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

No matter how much Arteta waxes lyrical about Zubimendi, actions speak louder than words. If he continues to be offered a bit-part role, it’s only natural that he will look elsewhere for meaningful minutes at a crucial juncture in his career.

Therefore, Chelsea’s interest might be worth watching ahead of the January transfer window. The Blues are in desperate need of a midfielder after failing to replace Enzo Fernández, and a short move across London could prove tempting for Zubimendi.

Chelsea and Arsenal have traded players regularly over recent years—recent examples include Noni Madueke and Havertz—and Zubimendi has worked with Xabi Alonso previously during his time with Real Sociedad’s B team. The midfielder has even described Alonso as his “idol” in the past.

Of course, a return to Spain would also prove enticing, and Madrid are another club in search of engine room reinforcements. Their fragile midfield remains an issue early in José Mourinho’s reign, and Zubimendi could provide some necessary bite and defensive cover. After missing out on Rodri to Barcelona, Los Blancos could realistically turn to his international teammate.

Any move remains distant, though, and much can change between now and the winter window. But if Arteta wants to keep Zubimendi in the building, he’s going to have to offer him a more prominent role in the coming months.