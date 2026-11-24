Before Mauricio Pochettino boarded his flight to Manchester, he gathered the U.S. men’s national team for a final goodbye, in which he made his feelings known. “It’s possible,” he said.

Possible for the USMNT to contend with the very best nations. Possible to change the country’s reputation on the international soccer stage. Possible to reach the many Americans who still have yet to appreciate the sport. Possible to surmount the dreaded World Cup round of 16.

The 54-year-old manager spent two years in the States, plugging away at these dreams, and in many ways began to scratch the surface this summer. He cut his mission short earlier this month, though, unexpectedly signing a contract with Manchester United.

It doesn’t mean he wants the USMNT to forget everything they’ve collectively worked toward and all of the progress they have made.

Mauricio Pochettino bid an emotional farewell to U.S. Soccer. | Omar Vega/USSF/Getty Images

“Guys, I am so proud, so proud to be here with you all,” Pochettino said after the second win over Haiti, per U.S. Soccer’s USMNT Behind the Crest. “To represent the country, to represent you and the way you represent us. When we signed and arrived, I think we discovered an amazing country, amazing people, very warm people.

“You have a culture that represents perfectly how you are, and I think we tried to show you that it’s possible and tried to push you hard to find your limit, to find your best and to do what we think was the best for every single person, and that is what it is. Thank you to all of you guys. It was a pleasure and an honor to work with all of you.”

He added: “You have the talent. You can achieve everything. For us, it’s sad to finish in this moment, but I am sure, I really believe that you can achieve anything you want in that way.”

REACTION TO MAURICIO POCHETTINO’S SUDDEN USMNT EXIT

Pochettino’s Faith Never Wavered

Pochettino had big ambitions. | Kohjiro Kinno /Sports Illustrated/Getty Images

Captain Tyler Adams presented Pochettino with the USMNT’s home jersey, signed by all of the players. "On behalf of the entire team, for you to bring to Manchester with you,” he said. “Thank you for all of the memories, the ups and downs, the development of the federation. I think we can all say we improved as a team, so thank you so much.”

There is a consensus among the players that Pochettino left the USMNT better than he found it. He brought in 31 new players, including eight teenagers, and gave caps to over 75 total to drastically widen the player pool. He cap-tied several of those burgeoning talents, locking down their allegiance to the Stars and Stripes for years to come.

More importantly, though, Pochettino restored a true identity to the team, a discernible playing style built on passion and a commitment to one another that the players could be proud of.

“The one thing Pochettino really came into this federation with was a lot of ambition, a lot of goals not just for this team but also for the future of this team,” star center back Chris Richards said ahead of Pochettino’s final match on the touchline. “You’ve seen these last two camps, a lot of young guys coming up. I think it’s really important because obviously the national team is the best players in the country right now, but there is a future after this.”

To many, Pochettino’s ambitions were outlandish, taking a “Why not?” attitude to the home World Cup. “It’s true that nobody in the world puts the USMNT among the favorites to win the World Cup, I’m conscious of that,” he said back in February. “But internally, when we took on the challenge of going to the World Cup, we considered: ‘Why not? Why not win it? Why not make it to the final stages of the World Cup?’”

“The U.S. always wants to be first, in everything it wants to be first and that idea is there,” he added. “It’s true that the sport [soccer] isn’t the first like in other countries, but I think it’s up to us to handle it in the best way and transform that pressure into energy, to then compete in the best way we can.”

The USMNT ultimately crashed out in the round of 16, the same stage that bested the team in its last three World Cup appearances. Nevertheless, the energy surrounding the Americans and the world’s belief in them had reached a fever pitch. They were favored by many to defeat European powerhouse Belgium and punch their ticket to the quarterfinals for the first time in 24 years, a massive victory for the federation in and of itself.

It will be imperative that whoever replaces Pochettino has the same wild ambitions. The new boss might just finish what the Argentine started.