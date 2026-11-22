It has been one year since U.S. Soccer suffered a heartbreaking round of 32 exit in the FIFA U-17 World Cup. The boys drew first blood as Cavan Sullivan latched onto Mathis Albert’s pass and dialed in a cross to Jude Terry, who made no mistake with the finish. The Baby Nats led for 70 minutes and appeared headed for the next round, only for Morocco to equalize on the cusp of stoppage time. Morocco prevailed 4–3 on penalties in Doha, bringing the Americans’ journey to a sudden and gut-wrenching conclusion.

Fast forward to today, and three members of that U-17 squad have already ascended to the senior national team. Sullivan, Albert and Julian Hall have all featured in the last two USMNT international windows, with the trio becoming cap-tied during this month’s Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals against Haiti. Sullivan is now the youngest goal scorer in USMNT history, while Hall has also made history as just the second player to score five goals in his first six USMNT caps (Eddie Johnson).

Several other members of that U-17 squad, including Nimfasha Berchimas and Máximo Carrizo, could soon follow in their footsteps, but perhaps nobody is better positioned to make the jump than Terry. At just 18 years old, the midfielder is already making his mark at Los Angeles FC, and he could be poised to enter the senior national team picture come 2027.

Destined for Stardom Since the Beginning

Terry starred at the U-17 World Cup. | Jurij Kodrun/FIFA/Getty Images

Born and raised in Chula Vista, Calif., Terry grew accustomed to crossing into Mexico to play five-a-side and seven-a-side tournaments. It was across the border that he sharpened his technical skills against older, physically imposing opponents and developed the competitive edge that has epitomized his game.

A technically gifted midfielder with an eye for the spectacular, Terry excels at wriggling out of tight spaces, turning away from pressure and unlocking defenses with incisive passes. He has sought to model his game on two of La Liga’s finest midfielders: Pedri and Jude Bellingham, while still carving out his own identity.

“I think my technical ability is something that I’ve always taken pride in; my ability to turn and create is something that you’ve seen this year,” Terry tells Sports Illustrated. “[In terms of players I look up to], I would say Pedri; he plays really nice, or Jude Bellingham. The way they keep the ball, the ball retention, and the way they can turn on the ball and create for their team.”

“I’m just looking at their ability to beat guys by turning, by their awareness of where they are on the pitch,” Terry adds. “The way they play and the way that they make the game look so easy is something that I try to implement. That’s who I’ve been watching right now, but you always try to be your own player, try to make your own mark, so I try to focus on myself.”

THE OPENER FOR THE @USYNT 🇺🇸



JUDE TERRY FINDS THE BACK OF THE NET FIRST 🔥 pic.twitter.com/y1Ft6i5Eza — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 14, 2025

Terry’s potential was crystal clear long before he made his professional debut. As a youngster, he won a tournament at Barcelona’s renowned La Masia academy, receiving the trophy from club legend Gerard Piqué himself. He also triumphed in a Manchester City skills competition, earning the opportunity to train at the club’s facilities and meet first-team stars like Sergio Agüero.

Terry joined the MLS academy in 2021, but with San Diego FC still years away from entering the league, he headed north along Interstate 5 in 2021, swapping Legends FC for LAFC. He steadily climbed through the youth ranks before signing a homegrown contract in December 2024.

By 2025, Terry earned international recognition after being named to The Guardian’s Next Generation list, which highlighted 60 of the world’s most promising players born in 2008.

Soccer runs deep in the Terry family. His grandfather played in Argentina’s second division, while his father competed in Mexico’s indoor leagues. Eligible to represent both nations, Terry initially attracted interest from El Tri but opted to represent the Stars and Stripes. He captained the Americans to their first-ever Concacaf Under-15 Championship title in the Dominican Republic in 2023 before featuring at the 2025 U-17 World Cup in Qatar.

Terry Is Making His Mark in MLS

17-YEAR-OLD JUDE TERRY WITH A BANGER FOR @LAFC 💯💯💯 pic.twitter.com/w6Xb2JPLYQ — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 11, 2026

This year, Terry has transformed from a highly touted academy prospect into a genuine first-team contender. He made his senior debut on Feb. 24, entering at halftime in a 1–0 victory against Honduran side Real España in the Concacaf Champions Cup. Three weeks later, he made his MLS debut with a late cameo in a 2–0 win against St. Louis CITY.

Terry would have to wait another month for his first start, but his patience proved to be a virtue. Handed a place in midfield by Marc Dos Santos, the teenager repaid his manager’s faith with a sensational long-range strike that brought LAFC level against the Portland Timbers at BMO Stadium. Unfortunately for the hosts, Kevin Kelsy had the final say, snatching a last-second winner for Portland.

“Obviously, when you hit the ball like that, you always hope for it to go into the top corner,” Terry told R.Org about that first finish. “To be honest, I just hit it, and after that, I kind of blanked. It was a beautiful goal, and it was a great way to start my journey in MLS.”

It was a glimpse of the audacity and technical finesse that have made Terry one of LAFC’s most intriguing young talents. Across 17 first-team appearances in all competitions, he has demonstrated his ability to dictate possession, carve open defenses and threaten opponents with thunderous strikes from distance. His performances have also earned him a place in MLS’s 22 Under 22 rankings, where he finished 20th.

More importantly, his swift ascent has provided a blueprint for the next generation of LAFC academy prospects hoping to follow in his footsteps. Having spent years climbing through the club’s youth ranks, Terry understands just how much it means to make the leap from academy soccer to the senior team, and he's keen to set an example for the next crop of youngsters.

“It’s always the goal to try to push yourself into the first team and break through,” Terry says. “I think I’ve had a really good year so far. I’ve had moments where I scored, I’ve gotten starts, but it’s been a long journey where I’ve known a lot of the guys that have come through the academy that are now in the second team who are pushing into the first team. Being one of those guys, it’s something special to show the academy guys that there’s now a pathway here, and there’s something to look forward to.”

After registering an assist in Portland and finding the net against Red Bull New York, Terry looked to be cementing his place within the squad. However, his momentum came to an abrupt halt on Sept. 15, when he was withdrawn at halftime in a 3–1 defeat at struggling Sporting Kansas City.

Dos Santos was dismissed shortly afterward, with Xavi Tamarit stepping in as interim manager. Terry has not featured for the first team since, with the club hierarchy instead opting to deploy him in the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs. However, what initially appeared to be a setback soon became a chance for Terry to write his name into the club's folklore.

Terry Engineers LAFC 2’s Cinderella Run

Terry dominated for LAFC 2. | Chris Carter/MLS/Getty Images

The teenager broke the deadlock against Houston Dynamo 2 and helped LAFC 2 secure their first-ever playoff victory before playing a pivotal role in another upset against top-seeded Austin FC II. Despite entering the postseason as the Western Conference’s No. 6 seed, LAFC 2 refused to be intimidated by their higher-ranked opponents.

“It’s just that we’re united as a team, and we’re a family,” Terry explains. “We don’t go into every game thinking about how they look at us as a lower seed; we go into every game knowing that we could win. This group is really special ... We have players who can do it in all different situations, but at the end of the day, we always believe, and we’re always united.”

That collective belief carried LAFC 2 back to Southern California, where they defeated Ventura County FC 1–0 to clinch the Western Conference championship and secure the first trophy in the team’s four-year history. Having amassed just two road victories across the 28-match regular season, LAFC 2 strung together three away wins in a row to become the lowest-seeded team ever to reach the MLS NEXT Pro Cup final.

Their fairytale run ultimately fell one victory short of a perfect ending. Chattanooga FC prevailed 1–0 in the final, denying LAFC 2 the championship. Nevertheless, the campaign represented a watershed moment in the club’s development, and Terry was at the heart of it. He led all playoff participants with 14 key passes, while his 18 shots were tied for the second-most. Even in the final, he continued to pull the strings, creating more chances (six) than any other player on the pitch.

Having already established himself as a difference-maker at the MLS NEXT Pro level, Terry is now setting his sights on reclaiming his place in LAFC’s senior squad.

The Black and Gold have endured a wretched second half of the season, winning just one of their last nine matches and suffering consecutive defeats heading into the playoffs. Nevertheless, unlike their two local rivals, LAFC have managed to secure a postseason berth after finishing sixth in the West (13th overall).

After three months away from the first team, Terry is determined to make his mark in the MLS Cup playoffs. He has already helped engineer one improbable postseason run, transforming LAFC 2 from outsiders into champions. Now, can Terry repeat the trick at the senior level and spearhead LAFC to victory against St. Louis CITY?

He also spent this month representing the U.S.’s U-20 squad in a series of friendlies in Georgia, continuing his progression up the national team ranks. The 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan presents an opportunity to showcase his talents on the global stage, while the prospect of competing at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles offers an even more tantalizing possibility. Beyond that lies the ultimate dream: representing the USMNT at the 2030 FIFA World Cup.