Newcastle vs. Arsenal Predictions: Gunners Out to Extend Winning Run
Saturday’s Premier League action concludes on Tyneside, as the champions and league leaders Arsenal take on a Newcastle United team that’s still trying to find itself.
Matthias Jaissle’s impact was immediate after Eddie Howe’s departure, with Newcastle enjoying a five-game unbeaten run to open the season. However, Jaissle’s vertical and direct soccer has since failed to amuse, with the Magpies struggling for form entering the international break.
They’re toiling in a tightly packed mid-table, with the preseason fears that plenty of supporters aired coming to pass in the intervening period between the two international windows.
Arsenal are out to capitalize on the current consternation in the North East, heading into Saturday’s game five points clear at the summit. With their most likely competitors vulnerable, another win for the visitors would underline their intention to claim back-to-back titles at a canter.
Opta Supercomputer Win Predictor
Newcastle grew sick of the sight of David Moyes’s Everton before the break, with the Toffees knocking Jaissle’s side out of the Carabao Cup before claiming a 1–0 Premier League victory at St. James’ Park. Newcastle followed that dreary defeat up with a 1–1 draw at Fulham, a performance and result that the manager said was a “step in the right direction.”
While the hosts are certainly a work in progress, Arsenal are pretty much complete. Sure, there’s more for Arteta’s side to achieve, but this is a stable group that knows exactly what it takes to win in a tough environment on the road. The Gunners claimed their first victory at Anfield since 2012 earlier this month, and beat Hull City 1–0 before the break.
Outcome
Likelihood
Newcastle
21.7%
Draw
21.9%
Arsenal
56.4%
*Data supplied by Opta’s match center.
MORE BUILD UP TO THE WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION
• Newcastle vs. Arsenal Predicted Lineups: Saliba Available for Difficult Away Day
• Premier League Predictions: Pochettino’s Man Utd Bow at Liverpool, Arsenal Visit Newcastle
Newcastle vs. Arsenal Score Prediction
Gunners Extend Winning Run
Expect the Toon Army to rise to the occasion as the champions come to town, with the two teams developing quite a bitter rivalry when Eddie Howe was at the helm.
Newcastle saw star man Bruno Guimarães join the Gunners in the summer, and although Arteta has suggested the home fans should welcome the Brazilian back on Saturday, there’s no chance that they will adhere to that advice.
This contest should have a bit of bite, suiting the hosts. The visitors won’t mind a bit of rough and tumble either, continuing to lean on their stout defense to allow their excellent run to persist.
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THREE KEY TALKING POINTS AHEAD OF NEWCASTLE VS. ARSENAL
• Arsenal’s form: The Gunners entered the previous international break reeling from a 3–0 defeat at Brighton, but they recovered tremendously in the aftermath. As a result, Arteta’s side are chasing a sixth successive league victory on Saturday and aiming to become just the fifth team in Premier League history to notch 10 wins from their opening 11 matches.
• Monkey off the Gunners’ backs: Arsenal used to dread trips to Tyneside when Howe was in charge, losing four of the previous five without scoring before they stole a 2–1 victory on Newcastle’s patch last season.
• Home discomforts: St. James’ Park was a horrible place to visit under Jaissle’s predecessor, but the fear factor that once emanated from Newcastle’s home turf has faded. No team has lost more Premier League home matches in 2026 than the Magpies (seven), and they’ve lost their previous two without scoring.
Prediction: Newcastle 0–2 Arsenal
James Cormack is a writer for SI FC. Opting against a football coaching undergraduate degree at the last minute, he instead decided to take on a six-month internship with 90min in 2019 and hasn't looked back. Cormack's current SEO focus means he tends to venture to the land of match previews and predicted lineups, but he also has a wealth of experience in news and feature writing. A passion for soccer's history and the European game often takes his work beyond the familiarity of the Premier League, but it's with Tottenham Hotspur where his strongest allegiance lies.