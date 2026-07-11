Norway vs. England—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Both Norway and England are riding high off the back of impressive round of 16 victories, and the two teams clash in Miami with a spot in the World Cup semifinals at stake.

England is preparing for their 11th quarterfinal appearance at this tournament, with only Brazil and Germany (both 14) recording more. Norway, meanwhile, has entered a new frontier. Never before has it reached this stage of the competition.

Ståle Solbakken’s side has certainly lived up to its ’dark horse’ tag, escaping a tough Group I topped by favorites France before defeating Côte d’Ivoire and five-time winner Brazil to make the last eight.

There’s heavy Premier League influence residing on Solbakken’s roster, with many coming across England’s finest twice a year at club level.

Thomas Tuchel’s Three Lions had struggled their way through the World Cup so far, but Sunday night’s gritty triumph in Mexico City ranks among the country’s finest at a major tournament. There’s not merely hope but rather genuine belief that this time, England will add a second star to its jersey.

Norway vs. England Score Prediction

Three Lions Overcome Viking Threat

Harry Kane has the tough task of out duelling Erling Haaland. | Michael Regan/FIFA/Getty Images

There’s no underplaying the significance of Norway’s victory over Brazil last time out, but it’s fair to say that the occasion was dwarfed by England’s Aztecan triumph.

Thomas Tuchel has built on the sense of brotherhood fostered by Sir Gareth Southgate, with the dressing room antics postmatch pointing towards a united roster that firmly believes it’s capable of going all the way.

England will not underestimate the Norwegians. It’s well aware of the threat it poses, with Erling Haaland’s ability to conjure moments out of nothing a frightening potential.

However, Solbakken’s side also press superbly, and perform with clarity in possession. It's reminiscent of Kasper Hjulmand’s Denmark, only with a superstar in attack. Norway will be quietly confident of continuing its journey, but there’s something brewing in the England camp that renders it tough to overlook.

England’s protagonists : Erling Haaland is a phenomenon, but there’s only one of him for England to contain. The Three Lions boast a pair of superstars, and both are performing lights out this summer. Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham have shared the limelight, with the pair combining for all three goals in Mexico City after Kane had struck twice to sink DR Congo. As Mexico was in the last-16, Norway can be exposed to counterattacks and Brazil somehow didn’t punish it. England’s stellar duo won’t be so generous.

: Erling Haaland is a phenomenon, but there’s only one of him for England to contain. The Three Lions boast a pair of superstars, and both are performing lights out this summer. Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham have shared the limelight, with the pair combining for all three goals in Mexico City after Kane had struck twice to sink DR Congo. As Mexico was in the last-16, Norway can be exposed to counterattacks and Brazil somehow didn’t punish it. England’s stellar duo won’t be so generous. Goals at both ends: England is not performing with the defensive control it boasted under Southgate and only two clean sheets have been kept at the tournament so far. With Haaland performing as he is, there’s every chance Tuchel’s backline is compromised on Saturday. Norway has been great entertainment, too. There have been goals for and against in all of its games thus far, and 21 in total.

Prediction: Norway 1–2 England

Solbakken could name an unchanged XI. | Sports Illustrated

Team doctor Ola Sand has played down the severity of the sickness bug that has hampered Norway’s preparations for the quarterfinal, proclaiming: “All players are healthy now.”

Solbakken should thus have the entirety of his roster available on Saturday, with big decisions needed to be made out wide. Antonio Nusa and Alexander Sørloth have been Solbakken’s preferred options this summer, but Oscar Bobb and Andreas Schjelderup played key roles in Norway’s round of 16 triumph

Bødo/Glimt’s captain, Patrick Berg, has worked his way into the starting midfield alongside Martin Ødegaard and Sander Berge, who’ll know plenty about their upcoming opponents. Haaland, unsurprisingly, is the man England must completely tame to advance into the semifinals.

Norway predicted lineup vs. England (4-3-3): Nyland; Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Wolfe; Berge, Berg, Ødegaard; Sørloth, Haaland, Nusa.

England has several fitness concerns. | Sports Illustrated

England’s players must be grateful for the extended break they’ve enjoyed post-Mexico.

However, there are fresh concerns surrounding Marc Guéhi and Declan Rice’s respective statuses for the quarterfinal. The former is managing a hamstring strain sustained in the round of 16, while Rice is dealing with an illness and missed training on Thursday.

On a more positive note, Reece James is back in action after missing three games due to a hamstring issue. The right back is unlikely to start in the sweltering Miami sun, but should feature off the bench.

Jarell Quansah has had his suspension upgraded to two games, having been sent off in the victory over Mexico. Tuchel will thus decide between Djed Spence and Ezri Konsa at right back, with John Stones and potentially even Dan Burn, depending on Guéhi’s fitness, starting at center back.

Jordan Henderson is out indefinitely with a broken arm.

England predicted lineup vs. Norway (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Konsa, Stones, Guéhi, O’Reilly; Anderson, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane.

Pick Your World Cup XI!

What Time Does Norway vs. England Kick Off?

Location : Miami, United States

: Miami, United States Stadium : Hard Rock Stadium

: Hard Rock Stadium Date : Saturday, July 11

: Saturday, July 11 Kick-off Time : 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. BST

: 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. BST Referee: Clément Turpin (FRA)

How to Watch Norway vs. England on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, CTV, RDS App, CTV App, Crave Mexico Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN, Azteca 7, TUDN En Vivo, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, ViX Mexico United Kingdom ITV1, ITVX, STV, STV Player

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