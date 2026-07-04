Transfer Rumors: Bayern Munich Approach Vinicius Jr; Haaland Wants Man City Exit

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Aurélien Tchouaméni is wanted in the Premier League. | Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has convinced Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni to join him at Stamford Bridge this summer despite interest from Manchester United. (Source: El Nacional)

Erling Haaland is not convinced by Manchester City’s direction under new manager Enzo Maresca and is considering following Pep Guardiola and Bernardo Silva in leaving the Etihad Stadium as early as this summer. (Source: El Nacional)

Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard has reached an agreement to leave the club and join Galatasaray, who are hoping to seal his signature for less than $46 million (€40 million, £34 million). (Source: Selman Öztürk)

On the other hand, reports of Ødegaard’s impending exit are “completely false.” (Source: GOAL)

Arsenal want to sign a new midfielder this summer and are therefore unwilling to agree to Lille’s demands to loan Ayyoub Bouaddi back to the French side for one more season. As it stands, Man City have shown the most interest in doing so. (Source: Mark Brus)

Liverpool still see center back Virgil van Dijk as a key player and will not entertain his exit this summer, despite reports to the contrary. (Source: James Pearce)

Coming in at Liverpool could be 24-year-old Almería midfielder Sergio Arribas, who racked up 25 goals and seven assists in Spain’s second tier last season. (Source: IDEAL)

Liam Delap, a target for Everton, does not want to leave Chelsea this summer and hopes to be given the chance to prove himself to the new manager. (Source: Football Insider)

Arsenal, Man City and Man Utd have all reached out to Bournemouth over midfielder Alex Scott, only for the Cherries to insist they will not even entertain offers. (Source: Nizaar Kinsella)

Liverpool, Man Utd and Nottingham Forest have explored a deal to sign Juventus midfielder Khéphren Thuram. (Source: Tuttosport)

Fulham are prepared to rival Chelsea and Man Utd for the signature of West Ham United midfielder Crysencio Summerville. (Source: The Guardian)

Tottenham Hotspur are battling Everton, Fulham and Nottingham Forest in pursuit of Atalanta wing back Raoul Bellanova. (Source: Tuttomercatoweb)

Also of interest to Tottenham is Juventus center back Bremer. (Source: TuttoJuve)

Aston Villa and Leeds United have been offered encouragement over a move for Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, with fellow suitors Juventus refusing to meet his price tag. (Source: Simone Lorini)

La Liga

Michael Olise is Real Madrid’s dream target. | Adam Pretty/Getty Images

José Mourinho has encouraged Real Madrid to sell midfielder Federico Valverde to raise money for the pursuit of Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise. (Source: El Nacional)

Bayern, meanwhile, have approached Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior, who is permitted to leave the Bernabéu this summer to avoid the threat of losing him as a free agent when his contract expires in 2027. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

Real Madrid’s desire to sell Vinicius Junior is so strong that they are even prepared to offer him part of their transfer fee to encourage him to explore a move away. (Source: Ramón Álvarez de Mon)

Atlético Madrid and Barcelona are both monitoring Tottenham center back Cristian Romero, who has made it clear he wants to leave the club despite Roberto De Zerbi’s desire to keep him. (Source: Gianluigi Longari)

Al Hilal are looking to sign midfielder Marc Casadó from Barcelona, who are prepared to agree to a quick sale for $34 million (€30 million). (Source: MARCA)

Real Madrid are interested in signing Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimarães, whose price tag of $80 million (€70 million, £60 million) is seen as good value by those inside the Bernabéu. (Source: Fichajes)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS