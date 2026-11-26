Pep Guardiola thinks Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo “helped each other a lot” and wouldn’t have been able to produce such sustained, unparalleled greatness without each pushing the other.

Messi and Ronaldo dominated the soccer world for over a decade to the tune of conquering 13 combined Ballon d’Or trophies in a 15-year span between 2008–2023. The pair of all-time greats formed an individual rivalry unlike any the sport had ever seen, marking one of the most iconic eras in world soccer history.

For Guardiola, this rivalry, this competitive desire to be the best the pair brought out in each other, is what allowed Messi and Ronaldo to dominate the sport for so long, as the legendary manager told Romário in a lengthy YouTube interview.

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Lionel Messi defined an era. | Ben Stansal/AFP/Getty Images

“I think the two of them have helped each other a lot to maintain that level [of greatness],” Guardiola said. “If Messi hadn’t had Cristiano and Cristiano hadn’t had Messi, they probably would’ve had seasons less productive.

“But they always had each other in their rearview mirrors, they would see what the other was doing and this made them go: ‘I want to be better than him, I want to win more than him.’ And this made them take that next step. This is what sport is about.”

That is something both players have agreed with. In 2019, having joined Juventus, Ronaldo told France Football, “A lot of people said that we fed each other, that being together in Spain made us better. That’s certainly true.” In 2021, Messi called the rivalry “wonderful” during his own France Football interview, saying it “served us both to continue to grow in our respective careers.”

In Guardiola’s eyes, Messi and Ronaldo’s rivalry made soccer better, particularly in Spain. Although the former Manchester City boss claims there’s never been a player like Messi, he also showered Manchester United and Real Madrid icon Ronaldo with immense praise.

“I think he’s another competitive animal,” Guardiola said. “Another one who isn’t interested in anything but winning. He’s an extraordinary goalscorer, right, left, head ... extraordinary.”

Guardiola Makes Passionate Plea for Ronaldo, Portugal Farewell

Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t attend his Portugal tribute after retiring from international soccer. | Miguel Ropa/AFP/Getty Images

As fiercely competitive as Messi and Ronaldo’s rivalry was at its peak, with both players reaching spectacular heights, the twilight of their careers have looked drastically different. The end of the road is approaching for the pair, and they both recently retired from international soccer.

But while Messi got to say goodbye to Argentina on his own terms and bid farewell to Albiceleste fans in an emotional farewell match in Buenos Aires, Ronaldo’s international retirement came following a very public clash with manager Jorge Jesús and just over a month after he stated he wanted to continue playing for the Seleção das Quinas at least until the end of the season.

The Portugal national team bid farewell to Ronaldo when the entire squad took the pitch donning his iconic No. 7 shirt in a recent Nations League match in which other tributes were displayed in the stands, yet Ronaldo wasn’t even in attendance.

The manner in which Ronaldo’s Portugal career ended doesn’t sit right with Guardiola, who made a passionate plea to get the Portuguese legend the farewell he deserves.

“It has to end properly,” Guardiola said about the situation. “Portugal and him must make the effort to have a good ending. Cristiano cannot leave the Portugal national team in this way and Portugal cannot let Cristiano leave in this manner.

Portugal fans never got the chance to bid farewell to Cristiano Ronaldo properly. | Diogo Cardoso/Getty Images

“He’s been too important of a player [for it to end like this], and it’s not even for Cristiano or Portugal, this is for future generations of Portuguese players who need to live and think that Cristiano must bid farewell like he deserves.

“There are special players and Cristiano is one of them. They must fix it, they have to throw a party and he needs to feel loved by his people. And he must put in the effort to say: ‘O.K., we forget what happened.

“A career isn’t judged by one or two months or a misunderstanding with one or two people. There’s a proven career of achievements that must be defended. Great players that have done great things must leave through the big door.

“First of all because they deserve it, because of what they’ve given to football, football itself must recognize them. And for future generations, kids that are starting to play saying: ‘I want to one day end my career like Romário, like Cristiano, like Messi, like Maldini’ or like the great players that have existed.

“It has to be like that. It’s like the big clubs, like Barcelona and Manchester City do, they have to bid farewell to the people that have given so much in the best way possible. It’s beautiful also, it’s beautiful to have a good ending.”