Predicting Mexico’s 2026 World Cup Roster Less Than 50 Days From Kickoff

The 2026 World Cup is drawing closer, and Mexico national team manager is only weeks away from announcing the 26 players that will represent El Tri in a historic summer.

Mexico experienced a tumultuous 2025. El Tri returned to the summit of Concacaf winning two regional titles but entered 2026 carrying a concerning six-game winless streak. Javier Aguirre’s side responded by going undefeated in its first five games of the year, including highly-competitive draws in March against Portugal and Belgium, two teams that aspire to go on a deep run this summer.

The time for auditions has come and gone, as no other game will be played before Aguirre names his team. An injury crisis has hammered Mexico at the worst possible time, but Aguirre has seemingly found worthy replacements for his unavailable talents.

Here, Sports Illustrated predicts the 26 players Aguirre will select to guide El Tri to a historic performance in the World Cup.

Rules of Engagement

Javier Aguirre has difficult decisions to make. | Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

Formation : 4-3-3

: 4-3-3 Alloted Players: 26

Mexico has mostly played out of a 4-3-3 formation since the start of the Aguirre era in the summer of 2024. The veteran manager, though, is pragmatic at his core and has been flexible with his system.

Aguirre experimented with a 3-4-2-1 formation in Mexico’s first two friendlies of the year. But the change was likely due to the players at his disposal. With an all-Liga MX roster that included eight Chivas players, Aguirre essentially copied the system Gabriel Milito utilizes with Los Rojiblancos.

Once Aguirre had a full roster for El Tri’s March camp, he reverted back to his preferred 4-3-3 system, so that’s the formation we’ll consider for this list.

Mexico’s roster can include a maximum of 26 players. The selections made were based on recent rosters, injuries, current form, positional needs and how Aguirre has constructed his previous two World Cup squads.

Goalkeepers

Raúl Rangel is El Tri’s top option between the posts. | Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images

Player Team Caps Raúl Rangel Chivas 12 Guillermo Ochoa AEL Limassol 152 Carlos Acevedo Santos Laguna 6

It appeared there was a two-horse race between Raúl Rangel and Luis Ángel Malagón to be El Tri’s starting goalkeeper this summer. However, that race ended when Malagón ruptured his Achilles tendon in March, ending his World Cup dreams.

Rángel had already usurped the starting job away from Malagón prior to his injury and has now started seven of Mexico’s last eight games. The 25-year-old’s quality on the ball as a distributor is highly valued by Aguirre and he’s all but made the starting position his own heading into his World Cup debut.

Backing him up will be none other than the legendary Guillermo Ochoa. At 40-years-old, the legendary Mexican cult hero will be part of his sixth career World Cup, setting a record he could share with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Ochoa’s experience could be incredibly beneficial for Rangel in his first tournament appearance.

Carlos Acevedo has been Mexico’s third option in goal in recent camps, and he’ll make the roster in light of Malagón’s injury. The Santos Laguna goalkeeper hasn’t played for El Tri since 2023, but the shortage of alternatives and recent trends suggest Aguirre is comfortable with him as a third choice.

Center Backs

Johan Vásquez is an absolute force in the heart of Mexico’s defense. | Daniel Bartel/Getty Images

Player Team Caps César Montes Lokomotiv Moscow 66 Johan Vásquez Genoa 44 Everardo López Toluca 3

The 2026 World Cup couldn’t have come at a better time for center back partners César Montes and Johan Vásquez, who are currently playing the best soccer of their careers. The duo have plenty of experience playing together through the years, and if they continue at the level they showed during the March international break, the pair represent Mexico’s biggest strength this summer.

Aguirre has been searching for a left-footed center back that can backup Vásquez ever since Jesús Orozco’s ankle injury drowned his World Cup chances. Liga MX defenders Jesús Angulo and Everardo López have been fighting for that vacant spot, and it seems the latter has won the race.

The 21-year-old López has been stellar for Liga MX champions Toluca since the start of 2025–26. After a strong performance in the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup, he made his senior debut during the pair of El Tri friendlies in January. His comfort on the ball is the main reason why he edges Angulo.

Aguirre taking just three center backs might seem unwise, but there are other players he primarily uses in other positions that can also play in the heart of defense if required, namely Israel Reyes, Erik Lira and Edson Álvarez.

Fullbacks/Wingbacks

Jesús Gallardo is one of El Tri’s captains. | Carl de Souza/AFP/Getty Images

Player Team Caps Israel Reyes Club América 31 Jorge Sánchez PAOK 56 Richard Ledezma Chivas 3 Jesús Gallardo Toluca 121 Mateo Chávez AZ Alkmaar 7

Jesús Gallardo headlines Mexico’s crop of fullbacks. The Toluca left back is in the prime of his career and will be an undisputed starter in his third career World Cup. He’s been one of the most reliable El Tri players of the past decade and is an important locker room leader as well.

AZ Alkmaar left back Mateo Chávez is Gallardo’s most likely backup. An injury kept the 21-year-old from being part of Mexico’s most recent camp, but he’s since returned to action in the Dutch league and with a scarcity of alternatives at the position, he should keep his place as one of the final names on Aguirre’s list.

Club América center back Israel Reyes has been deployed as a right back almost exclusively with Mexico. It’s a position he’s not a stranger to, and with Gallardo darting upfield when Mexico have the ball, Reyes stays back to complete the back-three Aguirre’s system requires in possession.

Jorge Sánchez is also all but guaranteed to be on the roster as he competes with Reyes for the starting right back role following a stellar effort against Belgium in March.

Aguirre promised he’d wait for his injured talents until the final moment, but it still might not be enough for young Rodrigo Huescas to recover in time from an ACL injury. His absence has opened the door for Mexican-American dual national Richard Ledezma to sneak into the roster as a wingback if Aguirre deploys a 3-4-2-1 at some point in the tournament as he’s trialed in the past.

Central Midfielders

Álvaro Fidalgo’s decision to represent Mexico significantly boosts Aguirre’s midfield. | Mauricio Salas/Jam Media/Getty Images

Player Team Caps Edson Álvarez Fenerbahçe 96 Erik Lira Cruz Azul 24 Marcel Ruiz Toluca 17 Álvaro Fidalgo Real Betis 2 Brian Gutiérrez Chivas 5 Gilberto Mora Tijuana 7 Carlos Rodríguez Cruz Azul 68 Orbelín Pineda AEK Athens 5

Edson Álvarez hasn’t played since February and underwent ankle surgery to be ready in time for the summer. Mexico’s captain is still pretty much guaranteed to make the roster, but his starting role is no longer a lock given Erik Lira has been brilliant for the better part of the past year. He confirmed his starter-quality with two very strong showings against Belgium and Portugal.

In an incredible twist, Toluca star Marcel Ruiz opted against surgery and returned to action a month after it was announced he tore his ACL. His World Cup dreams appeared to be over, but the 25-year-old is ready to risk it all to make his tournament debut. Given the level he showed over the past year, if he’s able to run and kick a ball, Aguirre will almost certainly make room for him in the summer squad.

Club América legend and four-time Liga MX champion Álvaro Fidalgo switched his international allegiance from Spain to Mexico soon after completing a move to Real Betis in January. The Spanish born midfielder made his long-awaited El Tri debut with two solid performances in March. Fidalgo is a prototypical Spanish midfielder and a player capable of becoming Mexico’s conductor this summer. He’s not only a roster lock, but he’s a probable starter as well.

With Ruiz out injured, Brian Gutiérrez was arguably Mexico’s best player in March’s camp. The former U.S. international is a talented ball-carrier that can progress the ball up the pitch with ease and link up with other attackers. Since arriving to Liga MX in January, he’s left a positive impression, but he’s been even better under Aguirre and he’s earned a spot on the roster.

A groin injury has tormented 17-year-old wonderkid Gilberto Mora at the worst possible time. Still, the coveted teenager recently returned to the pitch with Tijuana, and his difference-making quality, poise and ingenuity are weapons Aguirre will unquestionably utilize if the midfielder is healthy.

The heavily questioned duo of Carlos Rodríguez and Orbelín Pineda complete the list of midfielders, though, their spot in the roster hangs in the balance, with young Atlético Madrid talent Obed Vargas also in contention.

Wingers

Julián Quiñones is one of the world’s leading goalscorers in 2026. | Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP/Getty Images

Player Team Caps Roberto Alvarado Chivas 66 Alexis Vega Toluca 50 Julián Quiñones Al Qadsiah 20

There’s no question that the lack of quality wingers looms as one, if not the biggest problem, Mexico has entering the World Cup. It’s, without question, the weakest position in El Tri.

Roberto Alvarado has seemingly made the starting right winger position his own. The Chivas playmaker is a gifted technician and can pick out any pass with his stellar left foot. “El Piojo” also is also constantly lending a hand to his fullback and his willingness to contribute defensively is highly valued by Aguirre, making him the likely starter.

Toluca winger Alexis Vega is also a lock. At his best, he’s the best playmaker in all of Liga MX, a player that likes drifting centrally and is just as capable creating for others as he is placing a shot in the top corner. Having overcome recurring knee issues, Vega is back and will feature in his second World Cup this summer.

After seemingly falling out of favor with Aguirre, Julián Quiñones’s sensational form for Al Qadsiah in the Saudi Pro League—19 goals since the start of 2026—became impossible to ignore. Quiñones made the most of his opportunity with promising performances for El Tri in March’s friendlies, playing his way to a spot in the summer roster.

Diego Lainez and Hirving “Chucky” Lozano seemed poised to make the roster entering the year. But the former has been completely erased by Aguirre for mysterious reasons and the latter hasn’t played at all in 2026 since falling out with San Diego FC. Aguirre pleaded with Lozano to go elsewhere to be ready for the summer, but El Chucky opted to keep his lucrative salary and gave up on his World Cup hopes.

With just three wingers on the roster, Aguirre could rely on the versatility of the aforementioned Pineda, Mora and Gutíerrez, players the manager has at times deployed on the wings.

Strikers

Raul Jímenez is Mexico’s talisman. | Yair Gonzalez/Jam Media/Getty Images

Player Team Caps Raul Jiménez Fulham 125 Santiago Gimenez AC Milan 46 Armando González Chivas 6 German Berterame Inter Miami 9

Aguirre has included three center forwards in his previous two Mexico World Cup rosters. All signs point towards that trend coming to an end in 2026, where four strikers have good chances of making the final list.

Raúl Jiménez is the undisputed starter. The Fulham center forward has been the best player of the Aguirre era, having almost single-handedly carried Mexico to two major trophies in 2025. At 34-years-old, the legendary Mexican striker will finally get the chance to be the top option to lead the line in his fourth World Cup appearance.

It’s been a nightmare 2025–26 for Santiago Giménez. Between injuries and poor form, he’s still looking to score his first Serie A goal of the season for AC Milan. Yet, Aguirre has constantly declared he has full faith in Giménez’s ability, and it’s unlikely the fan-favorite is left out of the list, like he controversially was in 2022.

Reigning Liga MX Golden Boot winner Armando González has reached double digit goals for the second season win a row with Chivas in the Clausura 2026. “La Hormiga” keeps drawing comparisons to Javier “Chicharito” Hernández’s similar rise as a youngster. Aguirre seems poised to grant González his World Cup debut at 22 years old, just like he did with Chicharito in 2010.

Finally, Inter Miami striker Germán Berterame is also projected to make the final roster. It’s not been an easy start for the Argentina born striker in MLS, but Aguirre seems to value his versatility—he’s another option to play on the wing—and Berterame has been a regular for the past year. Given the evidence, Berterame’s inclusion shouldn’t be a surprise.

If Aguirre decides to stick to his own precedent and only selects three center forwards, then one of González or Berterame will be sacrificed, with the latter as the favorite to get the axe.

Mexico Projected 2026 World Cup Roster in Full

Goalkeepers

Raúl Rangel (Chivas, 12 caps)

(Chivas, 12 caps) Guillermo Ochoa (AEL Limassol, 152 caps)

(AEL Limassol, 152 caps) Carlos Acevedo (Santos Laguna, 6 caps)

Center Backs

César Montes (Lokomotiv Moscow, 64 caps)

(Lokomotiv Moscow, 64 caps) Johan Vásque z (Genoa, 42 caps)

z (Genoa, 42 caps) Everardo López (Toluca, 3 caps)

Fullbacks / Wingbacks

Israel Reyes (Club América, 31 caps)

(Club América, 31 caps) Jorge Sánchez (PAOK, 56 caps)

(PAOK, 56 caps) Richard Ledezma (Chivas, 3 caps)

(Chivas, 3 caps) Jesús Gallardo (Toluca, 121 caps)

(Toluca, 121 caps) Mateo Chávez (AZ Alkmaar, 7 caps)

Midfielders

Edson Álvarez (Fenerbahçe, 96 caps)

(Fenerbahçe, 96 caps) Erik Lira (Cruz Azul, 24 caps)

(Cruz Azul, 24 caps) Marcel Ruiz (Toluca, 17 caps)

(Toluca, 17 caps) Álvaro Fidalgo (Real Betis, 2 caps)

(Real Betis, 2 caps) Brian Gutiérrez (Chivas, 5 caps)

(Chivas, 5 caps) Gilberto Mora (Tijuana, 7 caps)

(Tijuana, 7 caps) Carlos Rodríguez (Cruz Azul, 68 caps)

(Cruz Azul, 68 caps) Orbelín Pineda (AEK Athens, 5 caps)

Wingers / Strikers

Roberto Alvarado (Chivas, 66 caps)

(Chivas, 66 caps) Alexis Vega (Toluca, 50 caps)

(Toluca, 50 caps) Julián Quiñones (Al Qadsiah, 20 caps)

(Al Qadsiah, 20 caps) Raúl Jiménez (Fulham, 125 caps)

(Fulham, 125 caps) Santiago Gimenez (AC Milan, 46 caps)

(AC Milan, 46 caps) Armando González (Chivas, 6 caps)

(Chivas, 6 caps) Germán Berterame (Inter Miami, 9 caps)

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