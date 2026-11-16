Fermín López is blossoming into an absolute superstar, and Premier League clubs are reportedly prepared to unload a nine-figure fee to poach the 23-year-old away from Barcelona.

According to Sport, Barcelona have already received four offers from Premier League clubs interested in López that reach €100 million ($110 million) in value.

Chelsea and Manchester United are the two clubs that have show the most interest in the attacking midfielder, per the report.

The Blues have long been interested in making a move for López. Barcelona rejected Chelsea’s €40 million ($46.7 million) bid for the La Masia graduate, and the Catalans have since turned down other advances closer to €70 million ($76 million) in worth.

Now, though, it seems Premier League giants are ready to test Barça’s López stance with considerably higher offers.

Why Premier League Giants Want Fermín López

Fermín López keeps getting better and better. | Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

It’s easy to understand why some of the top teams in English soccer are interested in Barcelona’s attacking midfielder. López is already one of the world’s elite players at his position.

López is unlike the mold of traditional La Masia-made midfielders. Barcelona are known for producing, developing and building their style around midfielders that control games through sustained possessions, constantly operating together closely so that there’s always an outlet available to meticulously progress the ball up the pitch and eventually pick apart opponents.

That’s not López’s style. The 23-year-old’s energy and directness are his best attributes. He is a final third agitator, and his ability to detect the open space—and then attack it—is elite. Instead of coming closer to whoever has the ball to be an option, López is thinking ahead, constantly making third-man runs to exploit space and be in position to threaten once the ball eventually reaches him.

Back in September, Lamine Yamal said López is the teammate he has the best understanding with on the pitch because he is always making runs in behind whenever that ball is at Yamal’s feet. The match-winner against Atlético Madrid in Barça’s most recent game is the perfect example of their understanding.

These energetic runs and López’s overall hyperactive nature make it hard for defenders to mark him, which has led to incredible statistical productivity. Since Hansi Flick became Barcelona’s manager, López has gone from a role player to arguably the most productive attacking midfielder in the world since the start of the current season

Fermín López’s Stats by Season

Season Games Goals Assists 2024–25 46 8 10 2025–26 48 13 17 2026–27 15 8 7

Beyond his remarkable output, López’s energy is also essential for Barcelona’s aggressive high press. He’s a tireless worker out of possession, something Flick values immensely.

Barcelona spent big money to sign Dani Olmo in the first transfer window of Flick’s tenure, a move that threatened to stall López’s development. Fast forward two years and López has often started ahead of Olmo under Flick.

López’s rise over the past two years is meteoric, which is why it’s not surprising that some of the biggest clubs in the world are interested in acquiring him. Still, prying the attacking midfielder away from Catalonia will be incredibly hard.

Mutual Desire for Fermín López to Continue at Barcelona

Fermín López bleeds Blaugrana. | Pedro Salado/Getty Images

Regardless of the astronomical offers López could warrant, the expectation is that he continues at Barcelona for the foreseeable future.

López inked a contract renewal with Barça back in January that ties him to the club until the summer of 2031, and a €500 million release clause was included in the deal. Still, given his continued development and the interest he’s garnered, Barcelona are already prepared to offer him improved terms, per Sport.

Furthermore, López himself has stated multiple times he has no desire to leave Barcelona, it’s his dream to enjoy prolonged success at his childhood club.

“I want to be at Barcelona for as long as possible, and I hope to finish my career at this club,” López said earlier in the month, per Mundo Deportivo, when asked about United’s interest.

At least for now, it seems that both Barcelona and López are prepared to ignore any offers, no matter how major, to make sure the rapidly improving attacking midfielder remains a core part of Barça’s project.